Crowdfunding haters

But that’s just what Jacob Wells is doing at GiveSendGo, his alternative to GoFundMe that bills itself as the nation’s “#1 Free Christian Crowdfunding site.”

It’s entirely another to do it in God’s name.

The site has hosted fund-raisers for such extremists as Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, the neofascist arrested in D.C. on the eve of the Jan. 6 insurrection and accused of recruiting and coordinating members in the lead-up to the deadly event; “Stop the Steal” organizer Ali Alexander; various other Proud Boys and their fellow travelers, who used the site to fund their trips to D.C. on that day; and Infowars, the clearinghouse for incendiary and profitable falsehoods run by Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist who called the Sandy Hook massacre a hoax.

“Dark forces are attacking Infowars and Infowars hosts,” reads the GiveSendGo fund-raising appeal, which has so far raised $379,000 toward its $2 million goal. “Alex Jones is pledging to everyone that donates that he will never surrender in the face of globalist tyrants.”

Ask Wells, who lives in Mansfield, how he justifies giving aid to such destructive forces — and making money off the platform he provides them — and he’ll tell you he’s only doing what God, and the Constitution, requires of him. And who is he, or anyone, to say what constitutes hate, anyway? Not that they’ve asked, he said, but he’d even consider hosting a fund-raiser for the Ku Klux Klan, as long as they were raising money for a good cause.

“I don’t support the KKK at all,” he said. “But I love people and believe they have value, and God can rescue them just like he rescued me. Jesus said … turn the other cheek.”

God urges us not to judge others, Wells said. So he doesn’t judge those who use his site, as long as they operate within the law. Though there are limits to that generosity: GiveSendGo prohibits users from raising money “to commit violence against somebody in the manner of abortion” or “[gender] transition surgeries for minors.”

Everybody else is welcome.

Refusing to host those whose views some detest is “trampling on people’s freedoms,” Wells said, which amounts to “desecrating the sacrifices of men and women who have died for those freedoms.” Restricting speech is far more dangerous than any speech itself could be, in his view.

Before we unpack these rationalizations, some background on Wells.

He grew up as one of 12 children — “six boys, six girls, no twins” — in Salem, N.H., close enough to Canobie Lake Park to hear the roller coaster running at night. Their devout parents educated the kids via homeschooling, a private Christian school, and the local public high school. Wells embraced his parents’ faith, especially after they took him to see evangelist Billy Graham when he was 6 or 7.

“That really inspired me and gave me a vision for big things,” he said.

Wells said he spent time at UMass Lowell studying mechanical engineering, then did a stint at what is now called Boston Baptist College. He took a series of blue-collar jobs, struggling to find his path.

“I felt like my life was in a rut ... but I felt this big vision for my life,” he recalled. “What can I do to break out of this?”

Wells joined the Navy, where he became a cryptologist. After he left in 2006, he went into real estate. But he found his vocation at a Thanksgiving gathering with family in 2013, when he and his sisters agreed Christian communities needed their own crowdfunding site.

“It just clicked,” he recalled. “This is what I was created for, and so we started running with it.”

The site launched in 2015, and in the beginning it was used mostly by people raising money for churches and missions, or to aid those in crisis. But the platform burst into prominence after it began hosting a fund-raiser for Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who killed Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum in Kenosha, Wis., in 2020, amid protests over the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. GoFundMe had refused to provide a platform for Rittenhouse. The GiveSendGo fund-raiser has so far raised over $630,000. Rittenhouse, acquitted of murder, has become a right-wing hero.

After that, GiveSendGo became a platform of choice for conservatives and extremists. Supporters of Chauvin raised money for him on the site, and they are still giving to the fund for his appeal, which is nearing $60,000.

The company currently has 30 employees, and Wells said they need to hire many more. The more criticism the platform gets, the more popular it seems to become with conservatives and extremists. And the more money Wells and his company make. GiveSendGo doesn’t automatically take a percentage of all funds raised like other crowdfunding platforms do, but it does add a 10 percent tip to every donation — which donors can undo in a couple of steps, if they choose. The site also has its own fund-raising campaign, for those who want to support its work. An analysis by TIME found that the company itself had received at least $2.6 million in gifts from donors since July 2017, a figure Wells said was accurate.

As Wells takes pains to point out, the site isn’t just about money, however: It also offers a way to send an encouraging message or prayer to those seeking donations. Wells said the company now has “prayer teams” who reach out to share prayers and Bible verses with customers.

But the money is clearly the point for those who use the site, especially when other platforms shut them down: It raised millions from supporters of the chaos-creating protest against coronavirus restrictions by truckers in Ottawa. The Canadian government effectively froze those funds, and the site has been forced to refund the donations — but not the gifts to GiveSendGo itself, Wells said, which donors must request back.

In February, the site was briefly down after hackers released the names of those donating to extremist causes. And as its profile and its willingness to defend the indefensible has grown, other companies — PayPal, for example — have stopped doing business with GiveSendGo.

But still the platform appears to be thriving. Like Gab — the social media site that welcomed those too extreme for Twitter, including the man who massacred 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue — it provides a refuge for those who deserve none.

“It is part of this alternative tech ecosystem that is keeping hard-right authoritarianism afloat in the United States,” said Michael Edison Hayden, senior investigative reporter at the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Wells’s appeal to the ideal of free speech is spurious, at best, Hayden said. Being kicked off a platform like Twitter — provided by a private company — doesn’t limit speech, only its reach.

Wells rejects this reading, of course.

Such bans, he said, have an inverse impact, blocking “adults who have minds to think for themselves, and shooing them into the dark corners of the web where they just fester and grow more vitriolic.”

And who is to judge what is hateful, anyway?

“I don’t know what the term ‘hate group’ means,” Wells said. “It is such a subjective. … Who are we depending on to make that determination?”

Jesus was known as a friend of sinners, Wells said. That’s the example he wants to emulate. He refuses to sit in judgment of others. “I give grace to people I don’t agree with.”

But is this really what Jesus would do?

Of course not; it is a distortion of all he stood for.

“It’s one thing if [Wells] doesn’t want to judge the purveyors of political violence, but he is not obligated to help them,” said Rev. Nathan Empsall, executive director of Faithful America, a national Christian advocacy organization that has campaigned to convince companies and religious organizations to stop doing business with GiveSendGo. “It’s a theological fallacy, and a logical one. Christians have a duty to stand up to hatred and political violence.”

Wells has all manner of strong views. In our recent long conversation, he expressed disdain for the fact that Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson declined to provide a definition of the word “woman” during her hearings; for a Boston hospital’s refusal to provide a heart transplant to a man who refused a COVID vaccine; and for the liberals he says are shutting out conservative voices on college campuses.

And when it comes to the Proud Boys, it seems he shares the outlook of the millions of evangelicals and Christian nationalists willing to go to the mat for a former president who is an adulterer, and to whom the Bible is a political prop: We’re all sinners so who are we to judge those who share our politics, no matter how odious they may seem to others?

It’s a frightening sort of faith, one that is hard to distinguish from amorality.

And it’s only gathering strength.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.