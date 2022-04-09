East Greenwich school coaches banned after findings of sexual harassment

According to the letter, the investigation began in November, at the end of the girls’ volleyball season, when “serious concerns” about Baker’s interactions with the players were reported to the superintendent. Meyer immediately banned Baker from school grounds and from having any contact with players during the investigation and reported complaints to police and the state Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

Superintendent Alexis Meyer and School Committee Chairwoman Anne Musella announced the school district’s actions against coach Justin Amaral and assistant coach Donovan Baker in a letter to the school community on Friday.

EAST GREENWICH, R.I. — The East Greenwich School District has banned the volleyball coach and his assistant after an investigation found the coach didn’t respond to complaints that the assistant had sexually harassed and pursued teen players on the girls team for years.

The school district also hired an outside investigator, who conducted a two-month investigation that included interviews with current and former athletes, parents, coaches, administrators, and other staff.

In a summary of the report obtained by the East Greenwich News, which first reported the investigation, Baker initiated communication about “intimate topics” with girls continuously, made sexual remarks to them, kissed or tried to kiss some, commented on a girl’s body, and told two that he would “wait for them until they turned 18.”

The investigation found that Baker had violated the district’s Title IX policy with respect to sexual harassment. Baker and Amaral were terminated as coaches and banned from employment in the school district. Meyer also sent letters about the allegations and actions to the state Department of Education, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League, Volleyball USA, and DCYF.

No criminal charges have been filed. DCYF is conducting its own investigation.

Amaral and Baker were hired in 2018, and worked under then-Athletic Director Chris Cobain. In 2020, Cobain became the athletic director at North Kingstown High School, where he was one of the school officials questioned about boys high school basketball coach Aaron Thomas, who was conducting “naked fat tests” of teen student athletes. Cobain denied knowing about Thomas’ actions.

East Greenwich school officials said they will institute mandatory annual training for all athletes, coaches, and assistant coaches about policies and procedures, and guidelines for appropriate interactions between coaches and students.

“The training will outline procedures for any athlete to report inappropriate behavior without fear of retaliation,” the superintendent and chairwoman said in their letter.

The school district is also reviewing policies and practices related to outside interactions between employees and students.

“We recognize that high school athletics are an important part of the educational experience for so many of our students and families, and we hope to move forward as a community to ensure the success and safety of all of our student-athletes,” the letter said.

The superintendent and school board chairwoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment or release the investigative report on Saturday.

Lawyer Timothy J. Conlon, who is representing former student-athletes who have said they were subjected to the “naked fat tests” of former North Kingstown coach Thomas, said Saturday that school administrators need to be aware — and make parents aware — that allowing coaches and teachers to violate boundaries can have “significant repercussions.”

“It’s easy to say it’s just a text message or an e-mail [initiated by a coach or teacher], but the problem is for every instant that is ‘innocent,’ others will use it as a path to develop a relationship that’s inappropriate,” Conlon said, “and kids are too young to understand or develop the coping mechanism to protect themselves.”

