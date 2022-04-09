Green Line service resumes between North Station and Government Center

Haymarket Station, which is served by the Orange and Green Lines, will remain closed for now.

The MBTA announced the reopening on Twitter just before 2 p.m. The T said it spent a week inspecting the area and conducting tests inside the tunnel before concluding it was safe to reopen that portion of the Green Line.

Green Line service resumed Saturday afternoon between North Station and Government Center, ending a two-week shutdown put in place after a partial building collapse at the Government Center Garage killed a construction worker and raised concerns about the safety of underground subway infrastructure.

“We appreciate our riders’ patience and understanding as we took the necessary time to fully evaluate our infrastructure before safely restarting service,” the MBTA said on Twitter. “We are also grateful to our staff and partners for their expertise, care, and support throughout this painstaking process.”

After the deadly collapse on March 26, the MBTA suspended Orange Line service between North and Back Bay stations and suspended Green Line service between North Station and Government Center. Orange Line service was fully restored on March 29, but it took longer to reopen the Green Line because most of the debris fell on the surface directly above that part of the system.

The incident killed Peter F. Monsini, 51, an employee of JDC Demolition Company Inc., who was operating a piece of heavy machinery when the garage floor buckled beneath him and he fell nine stories to the ground. It was Monsini’s second day on the job.

The fatal collapse is under investigation by the US Occupational Safety and Health Administration, along with the Suffolk district attorney’s office and Boston police.

