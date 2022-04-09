fb-pixel Skip to main content

Hail falls in Boston area, and Twitter provides plenty of photos

By Deanna Schwartz Globe Correspondent,Updated April 9, 2022, 1 hour ago

Spring in the Boston area is nothing if not unpredictable — sunny skies can quickly change to loud thunder, pouring rain, and even hail.

An April hailstorm, immediately followed by quiet and blue skies, caught many by surprise Saturday afternoon. People in the Boston area took to Twitter with their comments and pictures:

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video