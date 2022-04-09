Hail falls in Boston area, and Twitter provides plenty of photos

Spring in the Boston area is nothing if not unpredictable — sunny skies can quickly change to loud thunder, pouring rain, and even hail.
An April hailstorm, immediately followed by quiet and blue skies, caught many by surprise Saturday afternoon. People in the Boston area took to Twitter with their comments and pictures:
Hail storm in Boston suburbs. Never seen one here. #hailStorm pic.twitter.com/GlbWRG0cWf— Giovanni Di Milia (@giocalitri) April 9, 2022
So I just drove from western Mass to Boston in the craziest storm I’ve ever been in. Large hail, thunder, lighting, torrential downpour, flooding.— Katrina Kincade (@KatrinaKNews) April 9, 2022
All on 90, 95 and 93.
Most people going stopping 45mph on all.
Drive carefully and stay safe out there. Or don’t go out!
Boston spring. Hail. pic.twitter.com/LuFuELv4VY— Jason Rhodes (@JasonPaulRhodes) April 9, 2022
What the hail #spring #weather in Boston. That was a fun drive 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rbiw9c94kx— Michelle Liro (@michelleliro) April 9, 2022
Rain 🌧 rain 🌧 clouds ☁️ Sun ☀️… clouds ☁️ rain 🌧 hail... Boston, you weirdo!! pic.twitter.com/bUwKRJUPei— Vinee Purohit (@VineePurohit) April 9, 2022
Flash Hail Storm just happened in Boston pic.twitter.com/YI1Ipb8keA— Brett Colby (Motz) ☢️ (@M0ATZE) April 9, 2022
Hail storm … the type that stings your ears … rolling through Greater Boston pic.twitter.com/VnpSe7wihz— Joe Dwinell (@joedwinell) April 9, 2022
@NWSBoston #bostonhail absolute barrage of hail and wind in Watertown. pic.twitter.com/36lAjlIzW3— Erin Adams (@EAdams1581) April 9, 2022