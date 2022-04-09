Ice-out declared at Lake Winnipesaukee

Emerson Aviation officially announced the ice-out at 5:20 p.m. Friday, according to a post on the flight company’s Facebook page.

Ice-out was declared at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire Friday evening — a sign that spring might finally stick.

Ice-free water is seen at Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire for the first time in months. While some ice remains on the lake, enough has melted for boats to successfully navigate on it.

Ice-out is declared when ice on the lake has broken apart enough for the M/S Mount Washington, a 230-foot excursion ship that hosts cruises on Winnipesaukee, to sail to each of its ports.

The Center Harbor port on Winnipesaukee’s northeastern side is usually where ice lingers the longest each year, said Ellen Coulter, a customer service representative for Emerson Aviation. This spring, the holdout was Meredith Bay in the northwestern point of the lake.

“There is ice but it is along the west shore of Meredith Neck and would not impede the M/S Mount Washington’s route if it were to sail right now,” Coulter said. “The wind has shifted to allow what ice is left to clear the route.”

Friday’s ice-out announcement came a little early in the season, Coulter said. In recent years, Emerson Aviation usually declared it during mid-April.

“The wind is a big factor in the ice-out, not just the temperature. It can really help to promote the melting process,” Coulter said, adding that the past few weeks at the lake have been especially windy.

The first officially documented ice-out at Winnipesaukee was on May 12, 1888, and that date was also the latest ice-out ever recorded at the lake, Coulter said. Since then, ice-outs have been seen there as early as mid-March, as was the case in 2016, she said.

It’s hard to tell when the ice will be gone from the lake completely, but Coulter said one thing is certain.

“Everyone is just chomping at the bit for spring,” she said. “This is a sign that it’s almost here.”

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.