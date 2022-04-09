Man killed in shooting involving police in Derry, N.H., officials say

Coppola, a resident of 5 Driftwood Road, was shot and killed “during the incident that unfolded” after police arrived at the scene, according to the statement.

Derry police responded to 1 Driftwood Road at 2:17 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a man, identified as Christopher Coppola, 43, had allegedly fired at a resident of the home, Formella’s office said in a statement.

A man was killed in a shooting that involved police on Saturday in Derry, N.H., after he allegedly fired a shotgun at his neighbor, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella’s office.

Formella’s office did not say who shot Coppola. Three Derry officers fired their weapons, the statement said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday morning to determine the manner and cause of Coppola’s death, the statement said.

Staff from the attorney general’s office responded to the scene to investigate, the statement said.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation,” the statement said.

The officers were not injured.

No injuries were reported among residents, including the person who was initially shot at, the statement said.

The Derry police officers were not wearing body cameras, the statement said. The officers were not identified “pending the conclusion of a formal interview,” the statement said.

Investigators are checking cruiser cameras to see if the shooting was captured on video or audio, the statement said.

A dispatcher with Derry police said Saturday night that no one was available to speak to the media and no information was available.

No further information was immediately released.

