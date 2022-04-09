Man rescued after becoming trapped behind wall along commuter rail tracks at Back Bay Station

Firefighters had to use a sledgehammer to free a man who apparently fell behind a wall by along a track at the MBTA commuter rail station in Back Bay Saturday morning, Boston fire said.
Firefighters responded to the station around 10 a.m. after receiving a report that a man had fallen, said firefighter Brian Alkins, a department spokesman. It took about 30-minutes for firefighters to find the man behind the wall, he said.
They could hear him, but had difficulty locating him, Alkins said. Once they found him, the man was freed in about 40 minutes, he said.
The man was taken to a hospital. The extent of his injuries were not known, Alkins said.
The man may have gone through a tunnel before becoming disoriented and falling, Alkins said.
Joe Pesaturo, a spokesman for the MBTA said in an e-mail that the man was never on MBTA property.
“[T]he fire department had to go through a wall along the train tracks to get to him,” Pesaturo said.
No further information was available.
