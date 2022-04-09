Revere man shot in the leg after exchanging gunfire with police Friday night, officials say

The man then briefly exchanged fire with police and was hit in the leg with a bullet, Hayden said, according to a recording of the press conference.

The man, who hadn’t been identified as of early Saturday afternoon, was acting erratically in the street near the intersection of Broadway and Fernwood Avenue and brandishing a gun when police arrived to the area, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a press conference at the scene Friday night.

A man was hospitalized Friday night after he was shot in the leg during an exchange of gunfire with police outside of a Walgreens pharmacy in Revere, officials said.

Hayden did not divulge additional details about the shooting, though he said he believed the man fired his weapon first, prompting responding officers to return fire.

The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is “expected to recover,” Hayden said. Two officers were taken to the hospital as well for stress-related treatment.

The incident, Hayden said, was a “very unfortunate situation that was taken control of very quickly.”

“We don’t know what led to his behavior before the officers arrived, but they responded to him acting erratically in the street,” Hayden said. “We’ll investigate this officer-involved shooting like we do every case: thoroughly.”

A spokesman for Hayden said no additional information on the shooting was available Saturday afternoon.

Representatives for Revere Mayor Brian Arrigo and Revere police did not immediately return requests for comment.





