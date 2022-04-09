Second victim in Roslindale shooting that left one dead in ‘critical but stable’ condition

Police were alerted to the shooting at 4137 Washington St., near an ALFA gas station, at 9:47 p.m., Boston Police Deputy Superintendent James Miller said at a press conference at the scene.

Police continued to search Saturday for a suspect in the shooting, which turned a gas station in a busy section of the neighborhood into a crime scene Friday night.

The surviving victim of a Friday night double shooting in Roslindale that left a man dead is in “critical but stable” condition, a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Hayden in a recording of the press conference.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, Miller said. The second victim was taken to the hospital, where he remained Saturday.

The shooting did not appear to be random, Miller said.

Neither victim has been identified, and Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman, said Saturday afternoon that no arrests have been made.

Footage from the scene captured by local TV stations Friday night shows police tape surrounding the ALFA gas station as officers pored over a crime scene dotted with evidence markers. The gas station, which doubles as an auto repair shop, was open again Saturday afternoon and brimming with customers.

Gloria Mantas, one of ALFA’s owners, said an employee was working the counter Saturday night when gunfire rang out near the gas pumps. She said the employee told her that two men were fueling a car when another vehicle pulled up beside them “with a gun and unloaded something like 40 shots.” That vehicle then took off down Washington Street, Mantas said.

Several other vehicles were at the station getting gas when the shots were fired, she said.

A bullet hole was visible in the gas station’s garage Saturday afternoon, and Mantas said shell casings littered the ground immediately after the shooting.

“They had to have been looking for someone to fire that many shots,” Mantas said.

Across the street from the gas station, multiple residents who declined to give their full names said they heard a volley of gunfire ring out before 10 p.m.

“We heard the shots, but people set off fireworks in [the field across the street from the gas station] all the time so we just thought it was a string of fireworks going off,” said one man who lives nearby and asked to be identified only as Peter. “Then we heard people screaming ‘call 911.’ ”

Hayden said at the press conference that the shooting was a “tragic situation,” and decried the violence as a result of there being “too many guns on our street right now.”

“So far this year police have pulled more than 160 illegal guns off of Boston’s streets, including five loaded handguns from juveniles just this week,” Hayden said in a statement Saturday. “Now we again see the destruction guns bring, with one person dead, another wounded and bullets flying in an open-air business setting with people going about their daily routines. I urge anyone with knowledge of those involved to assist the investigation. This is a societal problem that requires a societal response.”

Mayor Michelle Wu, a longtime resident of Roslindale, said the neighborhood was “shaken” by the violence.

“Many other major cities have seen statistics around public safety and crime go up throughout the pandemic, [but] it’s actually been the opposite of that trend [in Boston],” she told reporters at a media availability on Saturday. “Our numbers have been headed in the right direction as we see very effective community policing... but even one incident is way too many in any community.”

