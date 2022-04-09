Climate change disobedience in all its forms

As revealing as the article was, its focus on civil disobedience ignored civic engagement, an equally powerful form of activism.

Thanks to David Abel for his piece exploring the bounds climate activists consider as they draw attention to the disastrous effects of fossil fuel use ( “Climate activists weigh how far they’ll go ,” Page A1, April 2).

I think particularly about the thousands of Massachusetts residents who have shown up for hearings on Beacon Hill, signed petitions, and lobbied their state senators and representatives, all in support of the proposition that use of fossil fuels must end. I think of activists writing countless letters to the editor countering misinformation and industry talking points. And I think of activists who give up work and family time to travel to Washington to lobby their federal representatives in Congress to enact fair, simple, and transparent greenhouse gas pollution laws.

Protests have accomplished much that we should all be thankful for. Similarly, citizen lobbyists have helped strengthen the Commonwealth’s climate policies and goals. Nationwide, citizen lobbyists have convinced 49 Democratic senators and close to 100 Democratic representatives to support federal carbon pricing legislation. Even some Republicans like carbon pricing.

Civil disobedience is important. So is the hard work of civic engagement, a cornerstone of a democratic republic.

Gary Rucinski

State coordinator

Citizens’ Climate Lobby Massachusetts





The ultimate litmus test for effective climate action

Michael E. Mann and Wanjira Mathai state that in order to solve our existential climate problem, we must vote “for politicians who will support climate action and vote out those who won’t” (“UN IPCC report can lead governments to the climate action door, but they must walk through,” Opinion, April 4).

My observation is that the price of a gallon of gasoline is the ultimate litmus test for effective climate action. What does it tell us?

Multiple governors have already suspended their state’s gas tax in response to recent price increases. Massachusetts, my home (and supposedly progressive) state, has failed to increase the gas tax multiple times. President Biden has authorized the release of a million gallons of crude oil per day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. All these actions signify that America — and for that matter, most of the world — lacks the political will to take immediate action on climate change.

Before we can vote for politicians who will support climate action, we must find and develop them. Perhaps the gas tax litmus test will help us identify the true climate action leaders.

Jonathan Quint

Framingham





The DPU dupe

The Department of Public Utilities has ceded even more control to gas companies and utilities in determining how to make the transition to clean energy (“State accused of deferring to industry on natural gas,” Page A1, April 1). This move exacerbates an already flawed process that will be increasingly biased in favor of gas, a fossil fuel and a major contributor to greenhouse gas emissions.

There is no incentive for gas companies and their consultants to expedite the managed phase-out of fossil fuels in Massachusetts. To the contrary, they will undoubtedly propose a course of action that preserves their existing business model for as long as possible.

As Upton Sinclair said, “It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.” The gas industry seems unable to understand that we need to end our reliance on burning gas of any kind.

Frederick Hewett

Cambridge