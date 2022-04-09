Consider this: Panel discussions around Boston, April 9-15

A slide show presentation with historian Kate Gilbert on the history and ongoing interest in the Titanic. A 2002 graduate of Pentucket Regional Schools, Gilbert wrote her senior college thesis on the Titanic, was the first intern at the Titanic Branson attraction in Branson, Mo., and acted as a historical consultant for the 100th-anniversary memorial cruise honoring the Titanic, in 2012.

Sunday, April 10

46th Annual PEN/Hemingway Award Celebration

JFK Library, 2 p.m., virtual

Seán Hemingway, Ernest Hemingway’s grandson, honors the winner of the 2022 PEN/Hemingway award for debut novel, Torrey Peters, author of “Detransition, Baby,” as well as the award finalists. Author and environmentalist Terry Tempest Williams delivers the keynote address. The Kennedy Library is the major repository of Ernest Hemingway’s personal papers. This program is co-presented with the International Hemingway Foundation and Society.

Tuesday, April 12

“Patriots of Color”

National Parks of Boston and Boston Public Library, 6 p.m., virtual

“More than 2,100 men of color from Massachusetts served the Patriot cause during the American Revolution. As the nation plans for its 250th anniversary, join National Parks of Boston staff and interns as they share their emerging research that explores select life stories of Patriots of Color during and long after they served on the Revolutionary battlefields.”





“Covering The World’s Oldest Marathon: A Conversation With The Boston Globe”

Hopkinton Center for the Arts, 6:30 p.m., in-person

Since its 1897 founding, the Boston Marathon has regularly transformed in its appearance, in its demographics, and in its meaning. As its 126th running nears, the Hopkinton Art Center is presenting an exhibit focusing on how the marathon’s changes have been reflected in the pages of the Globe. This in‑person panel discussion will be moderated by Globe sports editor Matt Pepin with special guests as they discuss this special installation and how the Globe has reported on the world’s oldest marathon over the years.

Wednesday, April 13

“Revolutionary Harbor: The Underwater Archaeology of Boston”

National Park Service, 7 p.m., virtual

David Robinson, director and chief archaeologist for the Massachusetts Board of Underwater Archaeological Resources, discusses “how to discover the hidden world below the waters of Boston Harbor.”

Thursday, April 14

”Digital Archives, Anti-Racism, and Critical Metadata Practices”

Northeastern University, 12 p.m., virtual

Four leading scholars and archivists discuss antiracist metadata practices in digital archives.