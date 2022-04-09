Another downer in New York, as Yankees homers take out Nick Pivetta, Red Sox

Nick Pivetta pitched into the sixth, but couldn’t hold the lead. Rizzo drilled a 1-and-1 fastball to tie the game with one out in the fourth, and Stanton sent an 0-and-1 slider 437 feet to left-center, his second home run in as many days.

Boston once again took an early lead, going up, 2-0, in the second inning on a two-run blast by Alex Verdugo off Luis Severino. The bats stayed cold in key moments, however, the Sox going 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position and stranding eight.

NEW YORK — The Yankees made their four hits count on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, with two-run homers by Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton enough to beat the Red Sox, 4-2, and give them a shot at a season-opening sweep in the Bronx.

Pivetta was clean through three innings, but a fastball that didn’t have its usual life — it averaged just 93 miles per hour — proved troublesome. Aaron Judge was denied extra bases when Kiké Hernández made a leaping grab at the center-field wall, but Pivetta left a fastball over the heart of the plate to Rizzo.

He really seemed to lose command from there, guiding the ball instead of throwing it. Pivetta issued back-to-back two-out walks before Gleyber Torres bailed him out with a first-pitch pop out to end the inning.

Cora stuck with Pivetta and was rewarded with a 1-2-3 fifth, then sent him out for the sixth inning with no one warming in the Sox bullpen. Pivetta walked Judge, then with one out left a hanging breaking ball over the plate to Stanton, who pounded it.

Severino, who was sidelined for much of the last three seasons with arm issues which included Tommy John surgery, breezed through the Red Sox lineup in the first, including strikeouts of Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts. But he had to work in the second frame.

J.D. Martinez led off with a single that hit the glove of new shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa. Severino then fell behind Verdugo, 2-and-1, and gave him a four-seam fastball low and inside. Verdugo belted it for a two-run homer to right field. Christian Vázquez followed with a 12-pitch at-bat to make it 31 for the frame, but grounded back to the pitcher.

Devers doubled off Severino with one out in the third, amidst three strikeouts, and the righty’s day was done after 65 pitches and a leadoff single by Verdugo in the fourth.

Despite the Red Sox getting to Severino, they didn’t take advantage of many opportunities to pile on, with eight failed chances with runners in scoring position just in the second, third, and fourth innings.

After Verdugo’s home run, Trevor Story delivered his first Red Sox hit, a bloop double that got under the glove of a diving Joey Gallo. But Bobby Dalbec, Jackie Bradley Jr., and Vazquez all grounded out, leaving him on second.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.