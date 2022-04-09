Cold comfort when shop sells out of Masters hoodies

The line snaked for miles, like security at the busiest airport on a Monday morning. Even as it moved, it was even harder for organizers to keep the most popular item on the shelves: A hooded sweatshirt with Augusta’s familiar logo printed enormously across the chest. With temperatures in the 50s and winds swirling more than 20 miles per hour, many native Southerners and out-of-towners alike were ill-prepared for the weather. So they shopped, buying up everything with long sleeves, immediately ditching the packaging, and putting them on.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — For all the efficiency of the way everything is run at the Masters, where marshals move bathroom lines and concession lines with the precision and efficiency of a military operation, there was not much to be done about the wait time at Augusta National’s most popular Saturday spot: The merchandise store.

At one point, at one of the smaller pop-up stores dotted around the course, a worker who thought he was sold out found one sweatshirt in a medium blue, announced it to the crowd in front of him and tossed it to the first customer who raised his hand. It was like a rock concert. Later, over by the first tee, Scottie Scheffler’s dad was awaiting his son’s initial drive when he turned to a man standing next to him and joked about buying the sweatshirt off his back.

“I got the last one,” the man said, adding it was not for sale.

Yet as much as the weather left fans uncomfortable, it was even harder on the golfers, many of whom talked despairingly of unpredictable gusts and unseasonable cold. There were only nine rounds under par on the day.

A few examples:

“The ball feels like you’re hitting concrete there,” Kevin Kisner said. “You just have no feel. It’s a place where you need a lot of feel around the greens, so 50, 55 [temperature] and [wind] blowing 20 [mph] is not a lot of fun.”

“Very hard to go low out there — anything under par is a good score,” Rory McIlroy said. “It’s just blustery. There’s no easy birdies. The way the wind’s blowing, sometimes five is a good score and you just move on. … The wind completely laid down on me on 12 and I hit it in the back bank like a lot of people here. But [playing partner] Sepp [Straka] hit just after me and the wind gets his ball and balloons it up, clears out and clears Rae’s Creek. So in the space of 30 seconds, two golf shots hit by two completely different strength of winds and two completely different results. It’s not about judging the wind but it’s also hitting the ball at the right time.”

“It’s windy. It’s gusty,” Danny Willett said. “The greens are firming up and getting quicker. Just a tricky day.”

“I mean, it was tough,” Justin Thomas said. “It was cold. It was just so cold. For someone that likes a lot of feel and using my hands a lot, when it gets cold like that, it gets tough. It’s tough for everybody. It seemed like the ball was curving a lot more. I wasn’t hitting it solid with the driver, so it was just really curving offline in those crosswinds.”

Cameron Smith, the Australian who will join 36-hole leader Scheffler in Sunday’s final pairing after carding the day’s best round of 68, was asked the most difficult part of his day.

“Keeping my hands warm,” he said. “I had hand warmers all day, but I don’t think they helped, to be honest. It was brutal.”

A pair of eagles

Augusta National went 14 years between eagles on the 495-yard par-4 10th hole.

And then came two in the span of two days.

After Gary Woodland did it on Friday, Charl Schwartzel holed out from the fairway on Saturday. It was the 10th eagle on No. 10 in Masters history, and this is the first year in which that hole has been eagled twice.

Pot of gold

The Masters winner gets a gold medal, a green jacket, a lifetime invitation back to Augusta National, and a sterling silver trophy.

And this year, more money than anyone has ever won at the Masters.

Augusta National announced Saturday that the winner of this year’s tournament gets $2.7 million out of a total purse of $15 million. Both are tournament records.

It’s about a 30 percent increase over last year, when Hideki Matsuyama got $2.07 million from a purse of $11.5 million.

In terms of total dollars, it’s by far the biggest one-year increase in Masters history. Percentage-wise, the tournament saw a bigger jump from 1982 to 1983, when the purse and winner’s share both increased about 40 percent. The winner in 1982 got $64,000; the winner in 1983 got $90,000.

The Masters purse and first-place check now match what is offered at the first two stops of the FedEx Cup Playoffs — the St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.