Denver erupts for five goals in third period to capture NCAA men’s hockey championship

Trailing, 1-0, after two periods, Denver pulled even when Ryan Barrow put a rebound of a Mike Benning shot past Minnesota State goalie Dryden McKay (15 saves) at 4:46 of the third period. The Pioneers then went on a power play after Minnesota State’s Sam Morton was whistled for a trip at 5:26.

Mike Benning recorded a goal and an assist in the third period as Denver rallied to defeat Minnesota State, 5-1, in the NCAA men’s hockey championship game Saturday night at TD Garden. It is the ninth national title for the Pioneers, tying them with Michigan for the most in Division 1 history.

Denver (31-9-1) kept the puck in the Minnesota State zone as the penalty expired, and scored just seconds later when Shai Buium found Benning for a one-timer for the 2-1 lead at 7:33.

The Pioneers would add an insurance goal at 13:34 when Carter Mazur found Massimo Rizzo for a one-timer on a two-on-one breakaway.

Desperate to generate some offense, Minnesota State pulled McKay with more than three minutes left, but the Pioneers would respond with a pair of goals 38 seconds apart for a 5-1 lead, prompting the Mavericks to send McKay back into the net for the final two minutes.

Minnesota State (38-6-0) took the lead on Sam Morton’s power-play goal at 14:02 of the first period. The score was set up when Jake Livingstone walked the puck across the middle off a faceoff and sent a shot on net. Denver goalie Magnus Chrona made the initial save, but the rebound kicked back to Lucas Sowder, who dished it to Morton for a one-timer that beat Chrona five-hole.

After killing a penalty, the Mavericks had several chances to expand the lead late in the period, with Sowder sending the puck from behind the net to Reggie Lutz, whose one-timer was stuffed by Chrona. The period ended with the Mavericks holding a 1-0 lead and an 8-3 advantage in shots.

After Denver was held to just one shot in the first 12 minutes, the offense picked up for both teams, but neither was able to capitalize. The Pioneers had their best chance at the equalizer when Cameron Wright had an open net, but missed wide right.

Minutes later, Sowder nearly put the Mavericks up 2-0, carrying the puck down the left side off a turnover before pulling up for a slap shot, but the pick ricocheted off the crossbar and into the stands at 15:33.

Minnesota State’s fourth line also had a chance, with Ondrej Pavel’s centering a pass to Josh Groll with an open net, but the puck hit Groll’s skate and bounced harmlessly to the corner at 16:49.

Minnesota State was riding an 18-game winning streak and playing in its first championship game.

The Pioneers advanced to the championship game with one-goal victories over UMass Lowell, Minnesota Duluth, and Michigan. Denver coach David Carle believed those hard-fought wins would prepare them for Minnesota State, but through the first two periods that was not the case.

