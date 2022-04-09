Denver, Minnesota State add another chapter to Boston’s storied men’s Frozen Four history

But when the men’s Frozen Four comes to Boston, as it did for the ninth time this week, it’s coming home. Boston is both the undergraduate capital of the world and the birthplace of the college game. A bunch of guys from Brown came up to play Harvard on a frozen swatch of Franklin Park in 1898 and they’ve been lacing up hereabouts ever since.

They’ve staged this event in locales where you have to button up your overcoat in April — Colorado Springs and St. Paul, Detroit and Lake Placid, Grand Forks and Providence. Or in places such as Tampa and Anaheim, where the only ice is found rattling in cocktails.

The Beanpot, the country’s most storied tournament, began seven decades ago this year at Boston Arena, the continent’s original ice palace, and its four participants have collected 11 national titles.

Winning here, especially for the first time, has an enduring emotional resonance as it does nowhere else.

So it would be for Minnesota State, which has performed for years in the shadow of Minnesota (a.k.a. ‘The U’) and finally on Saturday night was playing against Denver for its first championship.

“To see the history of the game, what it’s meant being from Minnesota, seeing some teams come out this direction and be successful, it would mean everything,” said Mavericks coach Mike Hastings, whose son attends Northeastern.

Minnesota won its first title in 1974 in the original Garden, which Eddie Powers, who ran the grimy old edifice, called the House of Magic. So did Wisconsin, coming back from the dead to shock Cornell in the semis then beating Denver for the trophy in 1973.

For years Badgers coach Bob Johnson would play the tape of that victory for visitors: “They’re going wild in Boston! They’re going wild in Boston!”

Boston was where Providence, all but dismissed in 2015 after an early Hockey East exit, capped its unlikely run to a first crown, rallying twice to beat Boston University.

And Boston was where Denver’s restoration began in 2004. The Pioneers had been the premier program of the 1960s with four titles, the first of them at the Arena. Then followed three decades in the wilderness.

Their 1-0 triumph over Maine in the Garden was a tournament classic. With Denver two men down, Maine coach Tim Whitehead pulled goalie Jimmy Howard to create a 6-on-3 that made for a manic final 90 seconds as the Black Bears set up a shooting gallery and Pioneer defenders did everything short of mayhem to keep the puck from going in.

“One of the more chaotic moments in our school’s history,” mused Denver coach David Carle, whose brother Matt was a defenseman on that team. “But an unbelievable year and a championship that put Denver back on the map in the modern college hockey landscape.”

It was a devastating defeat for Maine, which hasn’t been back to the championship game since. “It’ll hurt for a long time,” said Whitehead. “If you’ve been there you never forget the losses.”

The House of Magic can be a House of Pain for those who fall short. Harvard was three goals up on favored Michigan Tech in the 1974 semis and lost in overtime. Boston College was a chink of a crossbar away from beating Michigan in overtime in 1998 for what would have been the Eagles’ first crown in nearly half a century.

The Wolverines, who hadn’t won a title since, were convinced that this was their year. They were top-seeded overall and had four of last year’s top five NHL draftees in uniform. And they lost to Denver in overtime. “We only needed one shot,” said coach Mel Pearson. “It’s one shot.”

More often than not when the season comes down to advance-or-perish the results are decided by puck luck, a blessed (or cursed) bounce that ends up in the net and survives a video review.

Denver got here by beating both UMass Lowell and Minnesota Duluth by a goal in what amounted to a home-ice regional. Minnesota State earned its spot by holding off Harvard’s final-minute, empty-net assault in Albany, N.Y., and then smothering Notre Dame, 1-0.

So nobody who’d followed either team was betting on a blowout in the finale. One shot, one bounce. Both schools had ready-to-wear champions’ hats ordered up before the faceoff. One set was going to be donated to Goodwill. The House of Magic and the House of Pain share the same address on Causeway Street.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.