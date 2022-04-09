EMass baseball: East Bridgewater’s Jaden Lovell headlines Players of the Week

Jordan Barthel, Scituate — The 6-foot-3-inch junior third baseman finished a home run shy of a cycle while knocking in five runs and finishing 3 for 4 during a 9-3 nonleague win over Cohasset on Tuesday. On Friday, he earned the win with six strikeouts over five hitless innings in a 3-0 win over Plymouth North.

Colton Colleran, Mashpee — The junior knocked in seven runs, blasting a triple and a home run during a 14-2 win over Nantucket on Tuesday.

Braydon Gray, Chelmsford — The 6-2 junior righthander’s first start couldn’t have gone much better — he struck out 12 in six no-hit, no-walk innings in a season-opening 8-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Lawrence.