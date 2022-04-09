EMass baseball: East Bridgewater’s Jaden Lovell headlines Players of the Week

Jordan Barthel, Scituate — The 6-foot-3-inch junior third baseman finished a home run shy of a cycle while knocking in five runs and finishing 3 for 4 during a 9-3 nonleague win over Cohasset on Tuesday. On Friday, he earned the win with six strikeouts over five hitless innings in a 3-0 win over Plymouth North.
Colton Colleran, Mashpee — The junior knocked in seven runs, blasting a triple and a home run during a 14-2 win over Nantucket on Tuesday.
Braydon Gray, Chelmsford — The 6-2 junior righthander’s first start couldn’t have gone much better — he struck out 12 in six no-hit, no-walk innings in a season-opening 8-0 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Lawrence.
Jaden Lovell, East Bridgewater — The sophomore was dominant during a 1-0 win over defending Division 4 state finalist Abington, striking out 14 in six innings as he outdueled Green Wave ace Aidan O’Donnell. On Monday, Lovell got his first varsity hit in an 11-5 loss to Bishop Feehan.
Charlie Morris, Newton South — The senior lefthander got his season started right with a 15-strikeout no-hitter during the Lions’ 11-0 win over Brighton on Tuesday.
Aidan Noke, Burlington — The senior did it with his arm and his bat, earning the win by striking out six in 5⅓ innings and blasting a three-run homer in a 5-4 Middlesex League win over Lexington on Thursday.