Examining the state of the Yankees as new season gets under way

The Red Sox will play two-game, home-and-home series against the Braves, the team designated as their National League rival, and three-game series against the other 14 NL teams, half of them at Fenway Park.

The new schedule format starting next season has 56 games against division foes, 60 against the other teams in the American League, and 46 against National League teams.

The Red Sox and Yankees are scheduled to play 19 times this season. Enjoy it while it lasts.

As baseball becomes more homogenized, rivalries will lose some shine. The Cubs, Dodgers, Giants, and Mets will come to Fenway every other year and there will be only 14 games against the Yankees.

Every Red Sox-Yankees series will always matter. They could be playing to stay out of last place and fans on both sides would care. Tradition demands it.

“It was fun last year,” said Anthony Rizzo, who was traded to the Yankees last season and returned on a one-year, $16 million deal with an option for the same amount in 2023.

“We had their number at the end of the year and they beat us in the Wild Card Game. In this rivalry, it’s two very passionate fan bases that don’t really get along. When you are in these games and these series, I really try and take a second to enjoy and appreciate the fan experience.”

Rizzo represented the big offseason expenditure for the Yankees. They passed on the starry free agent shortstop class and supplemented their roster around the edges.

By trading Gary Sanchez and Gio Urshela to the Twins for Josh Donaldson, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and catcher Ben Rortvedt, general manager Brian Cashman prioritized defense.

Donaldson, at 36, is still an effective defender at third base and a potent enough hitter to DH when Giancarlo Stanton plays right field.

Kiner-Falefa is a plus defender who has impressed teammates with his confidence. Rortvedt is on the injured list with an oblique strain, but the Yankees see the tandem of Kyle Higashioka and Jose Trevino as a big upgrade defensively from Sanchez, whose receiving and blocking skills were erratic.

There’s a surplus of infielders with Rizzo, Donaldson, Kiner-Falefa, DJ LeMahieu, and Gleyber Torres on the roster. That should allow manager Aaron Boone to find favorable matchups, but are there 500 plate appearances for LeMahieu?

The Yankees bolstered their infield defense with the acquisitions of Josh Donaldson (left) and Isiah Kiner-Falefa. John Raoux/Associated Press

“I wonder — and I hate managing the other team — how they’re going to use their whole personnel. That’s going to be interesting,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said.

The outfield has Joey Gallo and Aaron Judge as regulars with appearances by Stanton and Aaron Hicks. That Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension on the eve of the season suggests this could well be his final year with the Yankees.

For now, the roster is versatile enough to allow the Yankees to open the season with 16 pitchers.

“It’s nice to blow out a team, but that’s not going to happen on a nightly basis,” righthander Gerrit Cole said. “There’s going to be situations where you need to win ugly; you’re going to need to win tight; you’re going to need to win on a defensive play; you’re going to need to win with speed.

“As a group, we’re much more prepared to handle a different array of challenges.”

Like the Red Sox, the Yankees are a team with an imposing offense and questions about its pitching. Cole will be followed by Luis Severino, Jordan Montgomery, Jameson Taillon, and Nestor Cortes Jr.

Severino had a rough spring training after throwing only six innings in 2021 following Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees don’t necessarily need the 28-year-old righthander to return to the All-Star form he had from 2017-18. But they do need Severino to be reliable, and that’s still uncertain.

Internally, the Yankees are convinced they have improved.

“We have to go out and do it and prove it,” Boone said. “We’re in a position to be a more complete team. There’s no doubt in my mind we’re going to be better offensively, both in the batter’s box and on the bases, and there’s no question we’re better defensively.”

The Yankees have made the playoff five years in a row but haven’t won the pennant since 2009. That’s their longest such drought since 1982-95, and the pressure on Cashman and Boone is real.

A luxury-tax payroll of $257 million — their highest ever — only ratchets that up.

“I love the bond that’s going on in [the clubhouse] right now,” Boone said. “You worry about that a little bit with a shortened spring training … But the calendar forced them to be more focused and intense at the same time. There’s no easing into it. There’s a closeness with this group I like.”

A BIG DEAL

Can Sox, Bogaerts find common ground?

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the Red Sox couldn't come to an agreement before the start of the season. Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Xander Bogaerts agreed to a new contract three games into the 2019 season. That won’t happen this season.

When I asked him Thursday if that was possible, Bogaerts grimaced.

“No,” he said. “No.”

Bogaerts then revealed that the Red Sox made him an offer that he and agent Scott Boras rejected.

“We had time to get something done. It didn’t work out,” Bogaerts said.

For a player who normally exudes optimism, it was a telling moment. Bogaerts prioritized loyalty when he agreed to a below-market six-year, $120 million deal in 2019.

He prioritized loyalty again when he helped recruit Trevor Story to the team this spring.

Bogaerts is hoping for loyalty in return, and it hasn’t happened yet.

That doesn’t mean it won’t. There’s a close relationship between the team and Bogaerts that never existed with Mookie Betts, and still six months to go before Bogaerts can opt out of his contract.

There’s some tension, not a fracture.

A few other observations on the Red Sox:

▪ The Sox media guide lists 31 partners in Fenway Sports Group, 10 more since the 2021 guide was published.

Newcomers include LeBron James and his business partners, Maverick Carter and Paul Wachter. Interscope Records and Beats Electronics co-founder Jimmy Iovine is now part of the group, too.

LeBron James now owns a stake in the Red Sox through his involvement with Fenway Sports Group. Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Iovine got his start as a recording engineer and producer in the 1970s and made albums with Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Patti Smith, and U2, among others.

Sox CEO Sam Kennedy has had a stake since March 2021. Arctos Sports Partners, the group Theo Epstein joined after leaving the Cubs, is part of FSG.

Teddy Werner, Tom Werner’s son, is another newcomer. He had been with the Brewers as a senior vice president of marketing.

As the Globe’s Michael Silverman reported, RedBird Capital Partners and Gerry Cardinale made a $750 million investment in FSG last March and now hold the third-largest share.

Canadian mining magnate Richard Warke also joined FSG within the last year.

▪ The Sox list 28 people being involved in baseball research and development under senior vice president/assistant GM Mike Groopman.

That staff was 14 in 2019.

To be certain, the analytics group has grown exponentially under Chaim Bloom. But that started on Dave Dombrowski’s watch. There were six analytics staffers in 2015 and nine added over Dombrowski’s three-year tenure.

The Rays have 37 people listed under systems and R&D.

▪ The wise guys aren’t sweet on the Sox. BetOnline has them with an over/under of 85½ wins.

▪ Former umpire Terry Cooney died last month at the age of 88. He is best remembered for ejecting Roger Clemens from Game 4 of the 1990 ALCS in Oakland.

With the Sox down, 3-0, in the series, Clemens arrived at the mound wearing eye black and green Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle laces in his cleats.

Cooney tossed Clemens in the second inning, saying the big righthander cursed him out after a walk. The game was delayed by a series of arguments and Marty Barrett tossing a Gatorade bucket and a cooler full of sunflower seeds on the field.

▪ Wade Boggs and Keith Foulke are scheduled to take part in the Hall of Fame Classic on May 28 in Cooperstown.

Hall of Famers Fergie Jenkins, Jack Morris, Tim Raines, and Ted Simmons also are expected to participate. Go to baseballhall.org/hofclassic for ticket information.

ETC.

Morning games could work

Morning baseball is on deck this season, with Peacock to air a handful of games starting at 11:30 a.m. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

MLB announced this past week that Peacock, the streaming service of NBCUniversal, would carry 18 games on Sundays from May 8 to Sept. 4.

The interesting part? The first six games in the series will start at 11:30 a.m. Eastern and the remaining dozen at noon.

Peacock also will have exclusive rights for live MLB games until 1:30 p.m. That means any other Sunday game couldn’t start until then.

The first game will be White Sox-Red Sox from Fenway Park on May 8 at 11:30 a.m. NBC will simulcast that game, but the remaining 17 will be only on Peacock.

May 15 will be Padres-Braves, so that’ll be an 8:30 a.m. game for San Diego fans.

There were predictable howls of outrage on social media. Morning baseball? What is MLB thinking?

It was actually thinking creatively.

An NBC Sports spokesman said the success of Premier League soccer games on Peacock on weekend mornings, along with the window of exclusivity, made the package of games appealing.

I can attest to the fact that it works. As a newly minted fan of European football, getting up early to catch a game on the weekend is oddly satisfying.

You put together some breakfast, watch a game, and now you have the rest of the day to accomplish other things. I find a 9 a.m. Liverpool-Chelsea match is a lot more palatable to your quality of life than a Sunday night Yankees-Red Sox game on ESPN that drags past midnight.

You also can watch games on your iPad anywhere you are. Peacock’s app is easy to use.

It helps that a soccer match wraps up in a tidy two hours and the only commercials are at halftime. MLB can’t match that. But the pace-of-game measures being tried in the minor leagues could eventually improve the product MLB sends out over the air.

Will the 11:30 a.m. start times be odd at first? No doubt. But MLB needs to be open to trying something new and part of that will be seeking fans who are already used to using streaming services to watch sports.

Extra bases

Terry Francona is back in the Cleveland dugout after taking medical leave for much of last season. Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

One of the best things about Opening Day was seeing Terry Francona managing Cleveland again. Francona, who turns 63 later this month, took a medical leave of absence last July and missed the remainder of the season. Francona told the New York Times he has two artificial knees, two artificial hips, and has had more than 30 surgeries in his life, including two on each shoulder. How he gets through this season physically will determine if Francona manages in 2023 and beyond. The Guardians’ roster averages 26 years, 253 days old. It’s the fifth-youngest Opening Day roster over the last 30 years … Rob Manfred said after the lockout ended that he intended to work on building a better relationship with the players. That relationship has been toxic for a while. Mention the commissioner to a player and invective invariably followers. They see him as an imperious figure who doesn’t have their best interests at heart. But the news that Manfred named CC Sabathia as a special assistant with a focus on player relations suggests there’s at least a chance to make inroads. Sabathia is a widely respected figure who can open doors for Manfred. He was a star player in markets big (New York) and small (Cleveland) and he doesn’t need the job. Manfred will get unvarnished truth and opinions from Sabathia … Jackie Robinson Day is Friday. To celebrate the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s debut, every player will again wear No. 42. But for the first time, the numbers will be in Dodger blue for every team … Adam Wainwright started on Opening Day for the Cardinals and Yadier Molina caught him. It was Molina’s 18th consecutive Opening Day start, tying Stan Musial for the franchise record. Molina is the only catcher to make 18 Opening Day starts for one team. Wainwright and Molina have been a starting battery 305 times. They can break the record of 324 Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan set with the Tigers … Here’s an odd one: Aaron Nola has made five consecutive Opening Day starts for the Phillies. The only pitchers in Phillies history with more are Hall of Famers Steve Carlton (10 from 1977-86) and Robin Roberts (12 from 1950-61) … The eight-year, $70 million deal that 25-year-old Ke’Bryan Hayes signed with the Pirates is the largest in team history. The previous record was six years and $60 million for Jason Kendall in 2000 … Anibal Sanchez, who signed with the Red Sox out of Venezuela in 2001, made the Opening Day roster of the Nationals at the age of 38. Sanchez played with Dustin Pedroia, Jon Lester, and Jonathan Papelbon with Double A Portland in 2005 before being traded to the Marlins in the offseason for Josh Beckett and Mike Lowell. Hanley Ramirez also went to Miami in that deal … Vanderbilt coach Tim Corbin has again gone back to his New England roots to get another premier player. He landed a commitment from 6-foot-5-inch junior lefthander Thomas White of Phillips Andover. Whether he enrolls in school remains to be seen. White threw 98 miles per hour off the mound at Fenway Park in a prospect showcase last summer and is lining up as a first-round pick in 2023 … Ned Colletti said goodbye to baseball after 40 years. He left his position as a Dodgers announcer to teach at Pepperdine University and scout for the NHL’s San Jose Sharks. Colletti’s eclectic career included covering the Philadelphia Flyers for the now-defunct Philadelphia Journal. He went to work for the Cubs in public relations then for the Giants as assistant general manager before becoming GM of the Dodgers from 2005-14. He made the famed 2012 deal with the Red Sox that dumped the salaries of Beckett and Adrian Gonzalez … Happy birthday to Clayton Mortensen, who is 37. He appeared in 50 games for the Red Sox from 2012-13 with a 4.11 ERA. He’s now a pitching coach in the Cubs organization. We would be remiss not to wish a happy 73rd birthday to Pete Varney. The Boston native was a catcher at Harvard and went on to play 69 games in the majors from 1973-76. He also caught the famed 2-point conversion pass with no time left on the clock to give Harvard a 29-29 tie against Yale in 1968. After his pro career, Varney coached Brandeis for 34 years, winning 705 games.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.