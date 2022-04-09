Game 2: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The Red Sox are back at it on Saturday after opening the season with a 6-5 extra-innings loss in New York on Opening Day.
Nate Eovaldi pitched five innings, allowing three runs while striking out seven. Garrett Whitlock came on in relief and struck out 4 while allowing one run in 2⅓ innings. But with an extra runner on second in the bottom of the 11th, new Yankees addition Josh Donaldson hit a walkoff groundball up the left side off Kutter Crawford to win it.
Boston will look to bounce back when they take on New York in Game 2.
Lineups
RED SOX (0-1): TBA
Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta
YANKEES (1-0): TBA
Pitching: RHP Luis Severino
Time: 4:05 p.m.
TV, radio: FS1, NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Severino: Xander Bogaerts 2-25, Jackie Bradley Jr. 5-25, Bobby Dalbec 0-1, Rafael Devers 0-12, Kiké Hernández 0-1, J.D. Martinez 7-18, Kevin Plawecki 0-0, Travis Shaw 1-8, Christian Vázquez 2-8
Yankees vs. Pivetta: Josh Donaldson 4-15, Joey Gallo 0-4, Marwin Gonzalez 1-6, Aaron Judge 0-2, DJ LeMahieu 2-8, Anthony Rizzo 3-11, Giancarlo Stanton 5-13, Gleyber Torres 0-3
Stat of the day: Yankees star Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year deal worth $213.5 million that would have started next season to remain in New York. Brian Cashman revealed the numbers before Friday’s game.
Notes: Boston also struck out 11 times and was 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position. ... Trevor Story was 0-for-5 in his first game as a second baseman. ... Both teams combined to use 13 relievers on Friday. ... Severino is making his 89th regular-season start but first since Sept 25, 2018, at Tampa Bay, when he pitched five innings to conclude an 18-win season when his average fastball velocity was 97.6 mph. He is 5-6 with a 3.89 ERA in 14 career appearances (12 starts) against Boston. ... Pivetta will begin his second full season with the Red Sox and is 11-8 with a 4.36 ERA in 33 appearances since being acquired from the Phillies. ... Last season, Pivetta was 7-4 with a 4.30 ERA in 18 starts before the All-Star break and 9-8 with a 4.53 ERA in 31 appearances overall. He is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against the Yankees.
Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @k8tmac.