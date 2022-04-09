Game 2: Red Sox at Yankees lineups and notes

The Red Sox are back at it on Saturday after opening the season with a 6-5 extra-innings loss in New York on Opening Day.

Nate Eovaldi pitched five innings, allowing three runs while striking out seven. Garrett Whitlock came on in relief and struck out 4 while allowing one run in 2⅓ innings. But with an extra runner on second in the bottom of the 11th, new Yankees addition Josh Donaldson hit a walkoff groundball up the left side off Kutter Crawford to win it.

Boston will look to bounce back when they take on New York in Game 2.