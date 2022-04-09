Hugging it out: It’s not an act with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark

“So my dad will call me right after the game,” explained Jeremy, the Bruins’ rookie goalie, “and the first thing he’ll ask, if it wasn’t on TV, is, ‘Hey, did you do the hug?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah, Dad, we did the hug.’ ”

We used to say it’s not over till the fat lady sings. Here in the Hub of Hockey, now the show ain’t over until Jeremy Swayman and netminding partner Linus Ullmark wrap their arms around each other for their trademark embrace.

Ken Swayman , often watching from his podiatrist practice in Anchorage, is none too pleased when Bruins telecasts cut away before he gets to see what this season has turned into the club’s unofficial end-of-game curtain closer.

Started on opening night this season as a spontaneous end-of-game embrace between Swayman and Ullmark, their hug has grown these last six months into a signature sign-off that keeps many fans remaining in the Garden stands until the two tenders have hugged it out following a win.

Beyond serving simply as the night’s joyful farewell, Swayman and Ullmark say they believe it has grown into a broader message about good sportsmanship, friendship, and genuine care and respect between two teammates who happen to be competing against one another for playing time. Both say they’ve received numerous video postings, most often on their Instagram accounts, of young goalies re-creating the hug on their teams.

The postings, they say, usually come with kind, encouraging words from parents or coaches, thanking them for the good vibes their hugs send to the masses. They implore them to keep it going.

“People really like it,” said Ullmark, “but it’s not like we are doing it for someone else — we are doing it for ourselves and it’s just genuine love right there, genuine happiness for each other.”

“It’s cool to see the outreach,” added Swayman. “It’s cool how it’s gotten out to the hockey world. Parents write to us, saying, ‘Thank you so much for inspiring the next generation.’ It ‘s just cool to see the positive impact it’s had on youth hockey and camaraderie among goalies.”

It all began on Oct. 16, opening night of the 2021-22 season, after Swayman turned back 27 of 28 Dallas shots in a 3-1 win at the Garden. Sauntering over from his spot at the end of the Boston bench, Ullmark, in keeping with NHL tradition, was the last teammate in line to offer his congratulations to Swayman.

The goalies chatted briefly. They hugged. Now they’re still chatting and hugging, albeit with added animation and style, the tradition having survived Swayman’s brief demotion to AHL Providence in January while Tuukka Rask attempted a short-lived comeback.

The hug predates Swayman's time in Boston, as proved by this Instagram story from old Maine hockey teammates Stephen Mundinger (right). Jeremy Swayman

“It was just funny,” said Swayman, thinking back to that first hug on opening night. “Linus came up and we definitely hugged … and it was special, just to see the emotion he had. Obviously, I loved it, too. I love camaraderie. I love it when teammates are excited.”

The ritual, it turns out, is not entirely new to Swayman, a former University of Maine Black Bear. Just the other day, ex-Maine teammate Stephen Mundinger texted him a picture of the two of them, in full goalie gear, embracing after a game in which Swayman tended net.

“He said, ‘This is the original hug . . . and don’t forget it,’ ” said Swayman, showing a Globe reporter the picture that the 6-foot-8-inch Mundinger sent to his cellphone. “How funny is that? I was hugging my goalies in Maine.”

The hugs go both ways. If Swayman is in net at game’s end, then Ullmark comes out to do the honors. If Ullmark has had the net, then it’s Swayman’s turn to shuttle over as the good times ambassador.

Facing one another and initially spaced some 3 feet apart while standing still, the two then share a brief conversation prior to the hug. From the stands, especially of late, it appears as if the dialogue might be scripted, as if one or the other is repeating a favorite line from a movie (”Slapshot”?) or TV series. Alas, not the case.

“No, no, no,” Ullmark said emphatically. “It could be something that happened during the game. Maybe it’s been a rough start, and you’ll be saying something like, ‘It’s not how you start, it’s how you finish.’ Or maybe some encouraging words, a couple of ‘I love yous’ or whatever … it’s just about what’s in our minds at that moment. You might just say, ‘Good game, buddy,’ and that’s it. Really nothing more to it.”

It doesn't matter who gets the start in the Bruins cage, The Hug arrives all the same. Mark Zaleski/Associated Press

“Some games are more emotional than others,” added Swayman, offering context to the dialogue. “So after big wins, it’s fun to just start yelling and screaming. Whatever we’re yelling, it’s just positive stuff. It’s totally improv.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy is aware of the ritual, but he has yet to witness it live. Upon game’s end, he and the rest of the coaching staff head immediately down the tunnel to the dressing room. Handshakes. No hugs.

“I’m gone,” said a chuckling Cassidy, asked where he is when The Hug is in progress. “I’m eating a piece of pizza.”

Cassidy, though, said he’s aware of the hug’s burgeoning buzz, also noting that “if it keeps them happy — have at it.”

From a coaching standpoint, he said, it’s always a good sign when the goalies like each other. The hug brothers obviously have that going for them.

‘And they’re still competitive,” Cassidy said. “As long as they stay competitive, that they each want the net, and push themselves, then I think that’s the most important thing. The fact that they do like each other, I think goes a long way. Because they’re going to be together for a while, so they might as well get to like each other.”

The hug itself comes in two stages. Their dialogue complete, they bend over from the waist, pause momentarily, then stand straight up and flash both arms high in the air. Then finally, the hug.

“Just a big ol’ hug,” said Ullmark. “A big ol’ warm embrace with a lot of gratitude, happiness, and love, that’s it. You put your arms up, cheer, and then it just becomes a hug.”

DYNAMIC DUCK

Bergeron a big Getzlaf fan

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf retired Tuesday after 17 years in Anaheim. Greg Beacham/Associated Press

Ryan Getzlaf and Patrice Bergeron, members of the 2003 draft class, were frequent Team Canada teammates, which led the Bruins captain to fire off a congratulatory text to his old pal when Getzlaf called it a career Tuesday after 17 years with the Ducks.

“Amazing career,” said Bergeron, “everything he accomplished … the way he played, played hard … I was always impressed that he was so skilled and so big. Just impactful in so many ways on the ice.”

Because he spent his entire career with the Ducks, Getzlaf, 6 feet 4 inches, 220 pounds, was best known to Bruins fans who ventured to Causeway Street for Anaheim’s infrequent visits to the Garden or those who were devoted TV watchers. Similar to ex-Bruin Joe Thornton, another towering center, he made his living as a pass-first pivot, sometimes to the great frustration of his coaches.

“We would wring his neck,” ex-Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said years ago about Getzlaf, “because he wouldn’t shoot it.”

Getzlaf’s standard retort: “The only people that don’t tell me that are my linemates.”

The truth was in his stat line, which included 731 assists baked into his 1,013 points as of the day he announced his retirement. His final game will be April 24 at the Honda Center, the Ducks’ last home game of the season. He’ll be watching on TV when the Ducks, a playoff DNQ again this season, wrap up the schedule with roadies in San Jose and Dallas.

A two-time Olympic gold medal winner (2010, ‘14), along with Bergeron, Getzlaf, 36, exits as the final member of the Ducks 2007 Stanley Cup team to leave the building.

“I always said I was going to let my body and mind dictate when I was going to retire,” Getzlaf said during his farewell chat with the Anaheim media.

“Every time I would be in those international tournaments,” mused Bergeron, thinking back to their golden days at the Olympics, World Juniors, and World Cup, “I’d see him for two or three weeks and I’d be like, ‘Wow, he’s really gifted and he really is a game-breaker/game-changer. Can’t say enough good things about him.”

Bergeron fully understood, and appreciated, Getzlaf weighing his body and mind when making the decision to call it quits.

“That’s where I’m at, too,” said Bergeron, his contract to expire at the end of this month. “That decision … it needs to be rational, thought out … not coming only from your body but your mental state, where you feel you are with your life, with your family. How you feel on he ice is just part of it. So, I definitely can relate to that.”

Bergeron said in the fall that he will decide about his playing future in the offseason. That hasn’t changed. Unlike Getzlaf, he remains captain of a team headed to the playoffs. His sole focus remains there.

“I’m not thinking about it right now,” Bergeron added. “I want to play the year. I think I’ve done a good job of just playing and trying not to think about [the future]. To go back to what Getzy said, I’m going to have those signs, and I’ll let them come to me, if that makes sense. We’ll see. I’m just going to enjoy the last stretch and the playoffs, take it a day at time. Nothing’s really changed.”

ETC.

Matthews moves up the charts

Auston Matthews potted some record-setting goals against Dallas on Thursday. Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Auston Matthews knocked home a pair of goals, Nos. 55 and 56, for the Maple Leafs Thursday night, including the OT winner (4-3) at Dallas.

No. 55 set the Leafs record for goals in a season, eclipsing the underrated Rick Vaive, and No. 56 gave the 24-year-old the record for goals in a season by an American-born player.

The previous mark of 55 was held by Jimmy Carson (Kings, 1987-88) and Kevin Stevens (Penguins, 1992-93).

Proud Yank Brett Hull, born in Belleville, Ontario, potted 86 goals with the 1990-91 Blues, which can lead to a debate about all-time American goal scorers. But until future notice, birthplace can’t be changed on any passport.

“Just to be [mentioned] in the same breath as some of these guys,” said the California-born Matthews, “it’s extremely humbling.”

Vaive, 62, was in his scoring prime in the early ’80s, when 40- and 50-goal scorers were as much a part of the NHL woodwork as the sticks and boards themselves.

A 441-goal scorer, Vaive connected for 50-plus goals in three consecutive seasons for the Leafs, back when Leafs fans were bemoaning a Cup drought lasting all the way back to 1967 (Red Sox fans, sigh here).

In 1981-82, the season Vaive potted his 54, four other NHLers finished with more: Wayne Gretzky (92), Mike Bossy (64), Dennis Maruk (60), and Dino Ciccarelli (55). Five others that season reached the 50-goal plateau, including the Bruins’ Rick “Nifty” Middleton (51).

Entering weekend play, with three weeks remaining on the regular-season schedule, Matthews topped the NHL chart with 56, followed by Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl (50). Only five others had reached the 40-goal level.

Loose pucks

The Lightning have plenty of faith in Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes. Nick Wass/Associated Press

Leaguewide stats don’t necessarily make the case, but the view here is that the Lightning again will enter the playoffs with Andrei Vasilevskiy ranked as the best goalie on the planet. “So much better than every other NHL goaltender,” ex-Bruins backstop Andrew Raycroft tweeted the other day. One curious note, for whatever it’s worth: Vasilevskiy, 27, has surrendered 11 hat tricks since entering the league in 2014-15, including the three Matthews put on him on Monday night. Of those 11, five came this season, with Matthews joined by Tyler Bertuzzi (Red Wings), Mika Zibanejad (Rangers), Johnny Gaudreau (Flames), and David Pastrnak (Bruins) … Jokerit, the lone Finnish entry in Russia’s KHL, officially pulled out of the league for next season, because of Russia’s ongoing brutal attack of Ukraine. Earlier, Dinamo Riga (Latvia) pulled the plug. Ex-NHL great Jari Kurri, president of Jokerit, also resigned from the KHL board … It looks as though Washington and Florida will square off in Round 1 of the playoffs, barring a near-total collapse by the Capitals (who host the Bruins on Sunday). The Capitals have a comfy edge in the standings over the Islanders, whose solid play of late hasn’t made up for their woeful start. All of which means that April 28 and 29 — Islanders home games against Washington and Tampa Bay — could be the final twirls for ex-Bruins captain Zdeno Chara … Boston-born Keith Yandle had his ironman streak stopped at 989 games last Saturday, because the Flyers felt it was more important to roll in new blood ahead of next season. “I’m fortunate to play one game in this league,” said a diplomatic Yandle, originally a Phoenix draft pick out of Cushing Academy. Yandle, by the way, played a year in the Quebec Junior League at Moncton, along with Brad Marchand. All in all, not a good look on the Flyers. Sure, Yandle has made some $63 million over his career, and the game owes him nothing. But he deserved a shot at extending the streak to 1,000 games. Meanwhile, prospect Ronnie Attard was the new blood who filled Yandle’s spot in the lineup. The ex-Western Michigan backliner logged an eyesore minus-4 in his 15:53 debut. Yandle had not missed a game since March 22, 2009 … Aside from Patrice Bergeron, Bruins GM Don Sweeney has four other unrestricted free agents on his summer dance card: Curtis Lazar, Anton Blidh, Jakub Zboril, and Josh Brown, their collective salary this season some $3.5 million. Jack Studnicka is the club’s lone restricted free agent … Billionaire Sharks owner Hasso Plattner is looking for a new GM, following Doug Wilson’s announcement Thursday to step down after nearly 20 years, following his health struggles in recent months. Don’t be surprised if Plattner opts to recruit from the player agent pool, following Montreal’s hire this season of Kent Hughes. Ex-Bruins GM Peter Chiarelli, an agent years ago before joining the Ottawa front office, likely will be on Plattner’s call list. Chiarelli, now a Blues vice president, has long been a favorite of NHL commissioner Gary Bettman … One from the road, dateline San Jose. Soaring prices kept your faithful puck chronicler recently from booking his go-to hotel just a short walk from the Sharks’ SAP Arena. Out for a walk, I stopped at the front desk for directions and expressed my disappointment over the rate — north of $400 for the night. Desk attendant explained the rate soared because of a concert by Bad Bunny. “Really?” I said. “That’s the hot group these days?” With a sense of pity in his voice, he kindly explained Bad Bunny is a solo act and was surprised I didn’t know the name. I felt shame, mumbled something about Bunny Larocque being bad, and went quietly on my way.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.