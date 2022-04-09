It already seems impossible to get away from Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts contract talk, and other thoughts

Fair or unfair, this is a reality as the Red Sox start their season in Yankee Stadium. It’s been hard to focus on competitive baseball issues — such as the questionable quality of Alex Cora’s starting rotation and bullpen.

▪ Two days into a new baseball season and it seems impossible to get away from contract talk. Is Xander Bogaerts going to opt out at the end of this season? Is Rafael Devers gone after 2023? Why won’t the Red Sox just pony up and sign their homegrown stars to whopping contract extensions?

NEW YORK — Picked-up pieces while back in New York for the first time in 2½ years …

Money was on everyone’s minds at Yankee Stadium for Friday’s opener. Bogaerts and Devers had acknowledged that spring negotiations with the Sox went nowhere. Both said they didn’t want to negotiate during the season. And once the game started, everything they did felt like a referendum on their worth to the franchise.

Devers homered in the first inning. Pay the man! He’s going to have an MVP season!

Bogaerts followed with a 110-mile-per-hour laser off the left field fence — the first of his three hits. Pay the man! He’s home grown. He’s won two championships. Like Jon Lester, he’s a leader who has shown he has the mettle to succeed in Boston.

Then Bogaerts bobbled a routine grounder for a error. Then he left the game in the 10th after tweaking his hamstring. Bogaerts needs to move to third base! Analytics prove he doesn’t have the range! And why commit all that money to a player who’s probably going to get hurt sooner or later?

It was the same on the Yankees’ side. General manager Brian Cashman made the extraordinary move of announcing that Aaron Judge turned down a seven-year extension worth $30.5 million per year. That’s guaranteed to turn fans against a player. Then Judge went out and got a pair of hits and the Yankees won.

It’ll be interesting to see how Devers and Bogaerts respond to the awkwardness of all this. The Sox say they want to keep them and made offers to both, but clearly the players felt lowballed.

Devers never stops smiling, but there’s an air of resignation around the regal Bogaerts. He knows the Sox have already hired his replacement (Trevor Story). Bogaerts ’22 is feeling a lot like Lester ’14. That did not end well for the Red Sox.

Cora last week told the Globe’s Alex Speier that the contract stuff has not distracted this team the way it did in 2019.

I spoke with Sox CEO Sam Kennedy Saturday morning and asked him that same question. Does he feel this contract controversy might get in the way of his team’s objectives at the start of this season?

Kennedy quickly pivoted to boilerplate mode with, “As we turn the page on a busy offseason, Alex and the staff have our group focused on the job at hand — competing for a playoff spot in the AL East.’’

Translation: “We don’t want to talk about it, but we sure hope not.”

▪ Golf is always better when Tiger Woods is playing, and everyone roots for his full recovery, but can folks stop saying Tiger was in an “accident” in February of 2021? He drove 87 miles per hour in a 45-m.p.h. zone, drove across the median — across lanes of traffic going the other way — and never hit his brakes before crashing his car.

No citations were issued. Authorities broomed the whole episode (hope they got his autograph), and Tiger has never explained what happened.

Woods is good for golf, great for the game. But let’s not confuse this with a “comeback” from cancer or a Jack Hamilton fastball to the skull.

▪ Let’s watch and see how Bill Parcells gets punked by the Patriots Hall of Fame voting process this time around. Parcells is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, but can’t crack the Patriots team HOF in Foxborough.

An 18-person committee nominated nine individuals for 2022: Parcells, Julius Adams, Chuck Fairbanks, Logan Mankins, Lawyer Milloy, John Smith, Mike Vrabel, Wes Welker, and Vince Wilfork. The committee conducts a second vote to pare the list to three. The final three are voted on by Patriots fans.

Parcells has made the final ballot four times, losing to Drew Bledsoe, Troy Brown, Ty Law, and Richard Seymour. Kevin Faulk, Raymond Clayborn, and Matt Light are in the Patriots Hall of Fame. Parcells is not. Please.

▪ Tyler Kepner of the New York Times notes that lefty Mike Montgomery is one of only eight pitchers in history to throw a golden pitch — defined by the Society for American Baseball Research as a pitch that could either win or lose a World Series. This requires a Game 7 on the road in the ninth inning or later.

Montgomery threw the last pitch of the 2016 World Series when the Cubs held on for an 8-7 win, getting Michael Martinez to ground out to third with a runner on first base in the bottom of the 10th. Way back in 1962, Yankee Ralph Terry famously threw a golden pitch to retire Willie McCovey (line out to second) with two aboard for the final out at Candlestick Park. The Yankees were 1-0 winners.

The other six golden-pitch throwers (not all of them winners) are: Madison Bumgarner (2014), Mariano Rivera (2001), Jose Mesa (1997), Rollie Fingers (1972), Grover Cleveland Alexander (1926), and Christy Mathewson (Game 8, 1912).

▪ Those of you who love the Red Sox’ cost-cutting ways need to remember that eight of the last 12 World Series winners were top-10 payroll teams.

▪ The Dodgers are the latest team to get fooled by Craig Kimbrel’s gaudy save numbers. As we learned when he pitched here, Kimbrel is of little use unless he has a clean inning, a three-run lead, and a bunch of Orioles coming to bat. In that situation, he is the greatest closer we have ever seen. He struggles when he’s out of that comfort zone. Why else he is working for his sixth team in nine seasons?

Craig Kimbrel was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade with the White Sox April 1. Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

▪ David Ortiz gets the cover of the 2022 Red Sox media guide all to himself. Of course. The Sox wouldn’t want to promote Rafael Devers, Xander Bogaerts, or Nate Eovaldi — it might help those players in contract negotiations. Better to just keep celebrating Big Papi.

In 2015, the year Pedro Martinez was inducted into the Hall of Fame, the cover featured Ortiz, Pablo Sandoval, and Hanley Ramirez. When Jim Rice was inducted in 2009, he shared the cover with 2008 MVP Dustin Pedroia.

▪ Gabe Kapler’s Giants won 107 games last year, a season in which Kapler employed 13 coaches (only three ever played in the majors). Many teams are following Kapler’s lead. According to the New York Times, the Reds are up to 13 coaches, and the Phillies, Cubs, and Diamondbacks have 12. The Red Sox and Angels come in with 11 each.

▪ Speaking of media guides and trends, Peter Abraham combed through the Sox guide and noted that there are now 28 employees in “Baseball Research and Development.” That’s up from 10 in 2018.

▪ Since getting his head coach fired (after his reported attempt to become part-owner of the Dolphins imploded), Tom Brady has come out shilling $180 sunglasses and has been announced as a partner in Declan Kelly’s startup business advisory firm, The Consello Group.

In the summer of 2021, Kelly, founder and CEO of global consulting firm Teneo, resigned his position there over sexual misconduct accusations.

▪ The death of 90-year-old Gene Shue brought back a fond memory of the longtime NBA player and coach:

Forty years ago, NBA beat writers sat at a press table on the floor, right next to team benches. In his years covering the Celtics beat, our Bob Ryan often sat next to the visitors bench, figuring he’d learn more from the opponents.

I was seated next to Ryan when the Washington Bullets of Jeff Ruland and Rick Mahorn (Johnny Most called them McFilthy and McNasty) came to the Garden in the early 1980s. Ryan had written about the dirty play of Washington’s henchmen in his Sunday notes a few days before the game.

When Mahorn was slapped with a ticky-tack foul, Coach Shue — rather than turning his wrath on the officials — wheeled around, pointed his finger in Ryan’s face, and screamed, “That call is your fault, Bob Ryan! Your fault!”

▪ RIP Tommy Davis. One of the most underrated players of all time, Davis won two batting titles and three World Series with the Dodgers. In 1962, he hit .346 with 230 hits and 153 RBIs. Not many righty hitters ever had a year like that.

▪ The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven times in the last nine seasons. High above courtside, Red Auerbach is surely smiling.

▪ Is new UMass men’s basketball coach Frank Martin soon to be the highest-paid Massachusetts state employee? MassLive reports that Martin’s five-year deal is worth $8.5 million, an average of $1.7 million per season.

▪ I lie awake nights wondering whether Ben Simmons actually misses playing basketball.

▪ Happy 77th birthday (Saturday), Peter Gammons — the best baseball game story writer ever.

▪ Friends of Heather Walker will gather Monday at West End Johnnies at 138 Portland Street from 5-9 p.m. Walker, a longtime publicist and vice president with the Celtics — and mother of two daughters — has been battling glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer, since last summer. A $40 donation is suggested.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.