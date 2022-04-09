One reason why goalie Devon Levi is returning to Northeastern instead of signing with the Buffalo Sabres

Shortly after accepting the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top Division 1 goaltender on Friday, Devon Levi cited the work he has done with Northeastern volunteer assistant coach Mike Condon as one of the reasons he decided to return to the Huskies next season and not sign with the Buffalo Sabres.
“He helped my development so much this year and learning from a guy that’s played, and played well, in the NHL, it’s really really cool to see that side of it,” said Levi. “I felt like we were just hitting the tip of the iceberg, and I really wanted to come back and further explore my development with Condo.”
Condon grew up in Holliston and Needham, and was a Globe All-Scholastic and ISL MVP at Belmont Hill. After four years at Princeton, he signed with the Montreal Canadiens in 2013. He appeared in 129 games in the NHL, including a 27-save performance against the Bruins at Gillette Stadium in Montreal’s 5-1 win in the 2016 Winter Classic.
Men of honor
The All-American teams were announced Friday, with plenty of players with local connections on the squads. Joining Levi on the East first team was Northeasterm teammate and Milton native Aidan McDonough at forward, as well as forward Bobby Trivigno and defenseman Scott Morrow of UMass Amherst. Harvard forward Nick Abruzzese also made the first team. Hingham native and Michigan forward Matty Beniers was named to the West first team.
Northeastern defenseman Jordan Harris, Boston College forward Jack McBain, Harvard defenseman and Southborough native Henry Thrun, and UConn forward Ryan Tverberg were named to the East second team.
