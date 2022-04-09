One reason why goalie Devon Levi is returning to Northeastern instead of signing with the Buffalo Sabres

Shortly after accepting the Mike Richter Award as the nation’s top Division 1 goaltender on Friday, Devon Levi cited the work he has done with Northeastern volunteer assistant coach Mike Condon as one of the reasons he decided to return to the Huskies next season and not sign with the Buffalo Sabres.

“He helped my development so much this year and learning from a guy that’s played, and played well, in the NHL, it’s really really cool to see that side of it,” said Levi. “I felt like we were just hitting the tip of the iceberg, and I really wanted to come back and further explore my development with Condo.”