Plenty of playoff scenarios for Celtics and other teams in the East

“I think teams to some extent always try to control something if they can,” he said. “We’re more worried about health and playing the right way. Continue to do what we’re doing and see where the chips fall. But as far back as I’ve gone as a player and coach, teams have always tried to manipulate where they can and figure out what’s in their favor.”

MEMPHIS — On March 27, with several teams crammed together near the top of the Eastern Conference playoff bracket and Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and the Nets lurking near the bottom, Celtics coach Ime Udoka was asked whether he thought teams would try to set up preferred matchups.

Advertisement

But now, with just one day left in the regular season, the picture remains nearly as cloudy as it was two weeks ago. It has been all but impossible for teams to choose their slot, because there are simply too many moving parts elsewhere.

Get Court Sense Bounce around the NBA with our Celtics-centric look at the latest happenings on and off the court. Enter Email Sign Up

“We’re all aware of what’s going on,” Celtics guard Derrick White said. “I don’t think anybody can not be aware. But I think everybody’s just so close that you don’t really know … We’ve got a big one here in Memphis. And wherever we’re at, we’re at.”

There is a bit more clarity than there was just a few days ago. The Heat have secured the No. 1 overall seed, the Raptors are locked into the No. 5 slot, and the Bulls will finish sixth. But there is still potential for shifts in the 2-4 spots, as well as play-in tournament seeding involving teams that finish 7-10.

The Celtics (51-30) enter Sunday’s finale against the Grizzlies tied for third in the Eastern Conference with the 76ers, but Boston holds the tiebreaker, so Philadelphia is essentially fourth. Both teams are one game behind the second-place Bucks.

Advertisement

The 76ers close the season with a road game against the Pistons, and the Bucks finish up by visiting the Cavaliers. The timing and the stakes present some interesting scenarios.

If the Bucks, Celtics, and 76ers all win or lose, of course, the seeding would remain unchanged and Boston would get the No. 3 spot and a first-round matchup against the Bulls. The same holds true if the Bucks and Celtics win, or if the Bucks win and the Celtics and 76ers lose.

But the Celtics would fall to No. 4 if they lose and the 76ers win, regardless of the result of the Bucks game. Boston could also move up to No. 2 if it wins and Milwaukee loses.

On paper, the Celtics have the most challenging game Sunday. The Grizzlies (55-25) have the NBA’s second-best record and have been particularly good at home. But Memphis is locked into the No. 2 spot in the West, and it played the Pelicans on Saturday night. So it could rest its top players Sunday. One other variable is that All-Star point guard Ja Morant has been out with a knee injury since March 18, so coach Taylor Jenkins might want to help Morant shake off some rust before the postseason begins.

The Celtics made it clear they are not chasing the No. 2 seed when Udoka rested Al Horford and Jayson Tatum in Thursday’s loss to the Bucks. But Udoka said he intends to play his regular group Sunday, especially considering there will be a lengthy break while the play-in tournament is taking place this coming week.

Advertisement

“We still want to get them a run and not have a week and a half off with no basketball,” Udoka said.

On paper, the 76ers’ should have little trouble against the 23-win Pistons. But Detroit has improved during the second half of the season and Philadelphia will be playing the second game of a back-to-back set, so a win is hardly a guarantee.

Milwaukee visits the Cavaliers, who are clinging to the No. 8 spot in the East and will have considerable motivation to avoid falling, because the 9/10 play-in game is single elimination. The Bucks played all of their regular starters in Friday’s win over the Pistons, even though it was the end of a back-to-back, making it clear they have an interest in keeping the No. 2 spot.

Finishing second secures home-court advantage in the conference semifinals. But this year that post could create unique challenges in the first round, where there could be a matchup against Durant and the Nets. The Bulls would probably be an easier first-round opponent than Brooklyn, but there are no guarantees that the Nets will win the play-in tournament.

Ultimately, the Celtics may have a chance to essentially choose their first-round destination. The Bucks face the Cavaliers at 3:30, so Milwaukee’s season will be over before the Celtics tip off against the Grizzlies at 7.

If the Bucks lose, Boston could decide to go for a win against Memphis and the No. 2 spot, or it could pull its top players and fall to No. 4 — assuming the 76ers beat the Pistons. That approach would help Boston avoid the Bucks until the conference finals, but it would also set up a tough first-round matchup against the Raptors, a series that could become even more challenging if any Celtics players are unable to play in Toronto because of Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Advertisement

“We’re worried about ourselves and how well we’re playing,” Udoka said. “That’s a priority over everything else.”

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.