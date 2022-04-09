Preparation for first-year baseball coaches starts with passing on lessons of the game to their players

“All the gestures were nice, but I’m glad to move on,” said Healy. “At least the pizza I had the night of my first win tasted better than usual.”

The next day, he stood at Monan Park’s home plate for a pregame ceremony honoring the achievement.

When BC High baseball coach Steve Healy won his first game Wednesday against Lowell, the longtime assistant walked over to his team’s postgame huddle and was awarded the game ball.

Everything is on the table during the opening week of the season for a first-time coach.

“Leading up to the first game I had dreams about how it would go and how it would look,” Lynn Tech first-year coach Eddie Lewis said after Tuesday’s season-opening 9-1 triumph over KIPP Academy. “I had prepared for it mentality for a very long time.”

Entering the season, the Globe accounted for at least 10 new head coaches in Eastern Mass., and a few bring professional playing backgrounds to their new gigs.

At Bishop Fenwick, first-year skipper Matt Antonelli always knew he’d coach after his playing career. The former St. John’s Prep and Wake Forest star was the 17th overall pick by the San Diego Padres in the 2006 MLB Draft.

During his eight-year professional career, which included a brief time in the major leagues in 2008, Antonelli paid close attention to his coaches, gathering tips and insights to prepare for his future profession.

“Those experiences definitely helped me,” said Antonelli, who runs the Antonelli Baseball Program and was an assistant at St. John’s Prep since 2016. “Even though I played for a long time at all different levels, the key to being a better coach is to coach. I look back to how much I’ve grown already.”

Playing second base for the Padres in 2008, Matt Antonelli a force out on the Rockies' Ryan Spilborghs on the front end of a double play. David Zalubowski

Another former pro player is taking the reins at Bridgewater-Raynham.

Mike Connolly returned to his alma mater after a stellar career at Maine and a six-year stint in the San Francisco Giants organization. When his former coach at B-R, John Kearney, retired after 23 years and 300 wins, Connolly decided to bring his youthful voice to coaching.

“I think that I’m young enough and fresh enough out of the game that I can relate to the kids,” said Connolly.

Connolly is running practice like a college program. Players are divided into position groups, where an accomplished staff featuring Connolly’s younger brother, Jack, a former Notre Dame pitcher, and cousin Joe Freiday, the state’s 2014 Gatorade Player of the Year at B-R, are among those handling drills.

“It’s a great experience, so much to learn not only from him, but his whole staff played at a high level of baseball not many people get to,” said senior catcher Nolan DeAndrade.

The new coaches haven’t forgotten their predecessors.

Healy, a BC High graduate, said he talks daily with Norm Walsh, who he was a 14-year assistant for with the Eagles. The biggest takeaway Healy garnered was to schedule the best. BC High is slated to play 10 games against team’s in the Globe’s Top 20 preseason poll.

For Lewis, who is also returning to his alma mater at Division 5 Lynn Tech, the goal for Year 1 is create a culture based on winning and community.

“I want high-character men who give back to the community,” said Lewis. “Hopefully baseball will be a platform for an education for these kids in the future.”

Extra bases

▪ It wasn’t a great opening week for teams in the preseason Top 20, as three of the top six teams, and five of the 20, suffered losses. First was No. 3 Milton, which suffered a 1-0 defeat to No. 2 Austin Prep on April 2. No. 1 Xaverian dropped its opener, 9-6, to No. 17 Plymouth North on Tuesday. Also on Tuesday, No. 6 St. John’s Prep lost in its second game of the season, 8-4, to unranked Billerica. Two teams ranked in the teens lost to BC High, as No. 16 Walpole came up short, 5-4, on Monday and No. 13 North Andover fell, 6-1, on Thursday. On Friday, No. 12 Medfield lost 8-6 to unranked Holliston, Plymouth North fell 3-0 to unranked Scituate, No. 8 St. Mary’s lost 8-1 to Austin Prep and No. 14 Catholic Memorial dropped a heartbreaker, 4-3 in 10 innings, to No. 5 Central Catholic.

▪ As is often the case, pitchers seemed to have the upper hand on hitters in the chilly first week. In addition to the strong pitching performances in our Players of the Week, there were sterling starts from Austin Prep senior Evan Blanco (10 K, 3 H, 1 BB), St. Mary’s senior Aiven Cabral (11 K, 1 R, CG), St. Mary’s sophomore Eric Bridges (11 K, 3 H, CG), Danvers junior Joe Zamejtis (12 K, 0 ER), Milford junior Tyler Caldon (9 K, 1 H, 6 IP), Lynn Classical senior Kyle Durant (8 K, 1 H), Abington senior Aidan O’Donnell (8 K, 1 H), Bishop Stang senior Jacob Laudati (4 K, 2 H, 0 ER, CG), and Cohasset senior Collin Madden (5 K, CG).

▪ Holliston has dedicated its season to 2009 graduate Corey Ciarcello, who died on Feb. 28. He pitched for the Panthers and was part of the school’s 2006 Division 3 state championship golf team . . . In Western Mass., Granby’s Ryan Gaughan tossed a no-hitter with eight strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Easthampton . . . Former Methuen and UConn closer Jacob Wallace is pitching for the Double A Portland Sea Dogs this spring after spending last season at High A Greenville … BC High graduate Shea Sprague, a 2021 Globe All-Scholastic, will be back in Boston this weekend with Elon University as it takes on Northeastern. Sprague, a freshman lefthander, will take the mound at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Correspondent Brendan Kurie contributed to this report.



