Red Sox rotation already exposed, just two games into the season

Pivetta was the No. 4 starter for a Red Sox team that went to the American League Championship Series last season and that’s where he fits best. He’s a back-end starter for a contender, a pitcher who can provide 150 or so respectable innings and give your offense a chance to win most nights.

The problem is that Nick Pivetta was on the mound when the game started.

NEW YORK — The problem is not that Nick Pivetta was still in the game in the sixth inning on Saturday and allowed a home run by Giancarlo Stanton that came off his bat like a bolt of lightning.

Advertisement

He’s not a No. 2 starter, at least not for a team with championship aspirations. That was evident in a 4-2 loss against the Yankees.

But Pivetta is who the Red Sox have. When Chris Sale landed on the injured list with a fractured rib, it exposed the Sox as not having done enough to build their rotation.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

President of baseball operations Chaim Bloom signed Michael Wacha and Rich Hill to low-cost deals and decided that was enough. The Sox already had Sale, Pivetta, Nate Eovaldi, and Tanner Houck.

When the lockout ended and Sale was able to tell the team about his rib, everybody moved up a spot.

If only it were that easy. The Sox need innings from their starters to compensate for a bullpen that doesn’t appear trustworthy. That was why Alex Cora stayed with Pivetta in the sixth inning of a 2-2 game.

The righthander walked leadoff hitter Aaron Judge and got one out before Stanton tore into a hanging slider and drove it into the bleachers in left center field.

Stanton hit a 116-mph ground ball to shortstop in the second inning and a 113-mph sizzler to third base in the fourth inning that Rafael Devers made a terrific play on. The home run was a comparatively modest 112 mph. The difference was Stanton got that pitch in the air.

Advertisement

“He put that type of swing on it. Just my mistake,” said Pivetta, who allowed a two-run homer by Anthony Rizzo in the fourth inning.

Counting the Wild Card game last season, Stanton has homered in six consecutive games against the Sox.

Opponents had a 1.011 OPS the third time through the order against Pivetta last season.

But with Matt Barnes [sore back] and Garrett Whitlock [2⅓ innings on Friday] unavailable, Cora tried to get another inning out of Pivetta against the heart of the Yankee lineup.

“You’ve got to think about not only today,” Cora said. “We’ve got a game tomorrow. We’ve got three more games in Detroit. We were a man down and Whit was down, too. You’ve got to think about the present and the future, right?”

Once the Sox fell behind, Austin Davis, Hirokazu Sawamura, and Phillips Valdez retired seven in a row. But it was too late.

Bloom could not have known Sale would land on the injured list as quickly as he did. But Sale hasn’t gotten through a full season since 2017 and is 33. His days of making 30-plus starts and going 200 innings are over.

Sale, who was injured in early March, has yet to start throwing. He’s out until at least early June and likely longer.

Whether it was by free agency or trade, the Sox needed a deeper rotation than the one they have. That can be fixed over time, but for now Cora is left with the task of piecing together parts that don’t fit.

Advertisement

As Cora tried to make it work with his shorthanded staff, Yankees manager Aaron Boone used six relievers for an inning apiece. They didn’t give up a hit and struck out seven.

“One thing they do is pitch. They have a great bullpen,” Cora said. “They’ve got stuff.”

Tanner Houck, who starts Sunday night, topped out at 5⅓ innings and 90 pitches last season. The Sox will need at least that to salvage a game in this series.

It would help to get more offense. Sox hitters are 2 for 22 with runners in scoring position the first two games. They led 2-0 early on Saturday but missed chances to add on in the second, third and fourth innings.

“You have to keep moving forward,” said Pivetta, who was upbeat afterward.

It’s only two games, but once Sale went down the concern was the Sox didn’t have enough pitching and that’s proving to be true.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.