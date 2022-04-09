fb-pixel Skip to main content
Inter Miami 3, Revolution 2

Revolution’s winless streak reaches five games with loss at Inter Miami

By Frank Dell'Apa Globe Correspondent,Updated April 9, 2022, 1 hour ago
Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman corraled the ball to halt a first-half threat from the Revolution.Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The Revolution continue trending toward late-game breakdowns. This time, they surrendered an 88th-minute goal in falling, 3-2, to Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Saturday.

Leonardo Campana converted twice in the opening half, then decided the contest after the Revolution rallied to tie the score. The Revolution (1-4-1, 4 points), who host Charlotte FC next Saturday, extended their winless streak to five games, their worst since Bruce Arena took over as coach in 2019.

The Revolution opened the scoring on Justin Rennicks’s 10th-minute goal, his first in three years. Campana answered on counterattacks in the 19th and 23rd minutes as Miami (1-4-1, 4 points) scored more than once for the first time this season.

Carles Gil equalized on a 67th-minute penalty kick, after Rennicks went down in a clash with former University of Hartford defender Damion Lowe.

Campana finished the final goal into an empty net after Brad Knighton bobbled Bryce Duke’s deflected cross.

Four of the last five Revolution games have been decided from the 83rd minute on.

Frank Dell'Apa can be reached at frankdellapa@gmail.com.

