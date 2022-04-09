Taking an opposite-field approach, Medfield baseball is a big hit at Xaverian

“We went to bed last night, thought about it, and realized we needed to get more base hits and hit to opposite field,” said senior right fielder Nate Baacke after a 4-for-4, 4-RBI performance.

On Saturday morning, the 12th-ranked Warriors made those dreams a reality, rapping out 11 hits, including eight singles, and scoring six two-out runs in an 8-0 nonconference road win over No. 17 Xaverian, dropping the defending Division 1 state champions to 0-2.

Instead of drifting off to sleep with visions of long balls clearing the fence, the Medfield baseball team, fresh off a season-opening loss to Holliston, spent Friday night dreaming of two-out singles to the opposite field.

“I think myself and the rest of the team did that very well today.”

It helped that the Warriors (1-1) received a dreamy pitching performance from Penn-bound senior Thomas Shurtleff, who struck out 10 and walked one in seven one-hit innings.

“Tip of the hat to him, he was the best player on the field today,” Xaverian coach Gerry Lambert said.

While Shurtleff was dominating with a fastball-heavy approach — he threw 66 of 97 pitches for strikes and only allowed one runner to reach second base — Medfield’s renewed focus at the dish paid off immediately. The Warriors staked their ace to a 3-0 lead in the second inning against Hawks starter TJ Dimitriou, who allowed six runs (four earned) in four innings.

“It was all in our approach today,” Shurtleff said. “Our approach was excellent. It’s really contagious when everyone is on the same page out there. We really bounced back from [Friday].”

While Shurtleff credited the coaching staff for emphasizing a return to last year’s mentality, when the Warriors hit their way to the Division 3 championship game, coach Dave Worthley noted a Saturday morning BP session also helped turn things around quickly.

“[Friday] night people were a little too jacked up, we tried to pull a lot of balls,” he said. “Everyone was trying to hit the ball out of the yard. Today’s approach was significantly more oriented toward hitting the ball where it’s pitched and staying on the ball. When we do that, we’re tough to beat.”

Shortstop Jack Goodman finished 2 for 4 with three runs scored and an RBI and catcher Scott Donahue was 3 for 4 while knocking in two runs. Eight of the nine hitters in the Medfield order recorded a hit or a run, an example of how menacing the lineup can be.

“Very dangerous,” Baacke agreed. “We set the expectation today.”

Thomas Shurtleff was in command from start to finish for Medfield, firing seven 1-hit innings with 10 strikeouts against Xaverian. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Xaverian second baseman Jayden Colon gets the force at second on Medfield's Brett Nickerson before firing to first in the third inning Saturday morning in Westwood. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Lynn Classical 6, Lynnfield 2 — Junior John DiSaia earned his first varsity win with 5 ⅓ strong innings, striking out four and allowing one earned run. Senior captain Tyler Wilson was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, two runs and two stolen bases for the visiting Rams (3-0) in the nonleague win.

Mashpee 5, Falmouth 3 — Colton Colleran struck out nine and scattered 10 hits over seven innings of work for the Falcons (3-0) in the nonleague win.

Milton 3, Boston Latin 0 — Thomas Marshall pitched a two-hit shutout on 69 pitches, striking out three with just one walk for the No. 4 Wildcats (2-1) in a nonleague win.

Saint Joseph Prep 12, Hull 3 — Jacob Peck-Palermo went six innings for the Phoenix (2-0) in the nonleague win, and Danny Contreras and John Bennett each had two hits and scored three runs. Jack Lynch laced three hits.

Westford 2, Tewksbury 0 — Carson Cormier (5 innings, 1 hit, 9 strikeouts) and Jake Cullen (2 hitless innings, 4 strikeouts) combined for the shutout for the Grey Ghosts (1-0) in the nonleague matchup. Tyler Baker led off with a home run and Kevin Fitzgerald knocked in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Winthrop 14, Snowden 0 — Cam Martin tossed a shutout for the Vikings (1-1) in a nonleague win.

Boys’ lacrosse

BC High 15, Catholic Memorial 7 — Tim Rogers, Marshall Rice, and Luke Allen each tallied a trio of goals for the second-ranked Eagles (3-0-0) in the Catholic Conference triumph.

Duxbury 8, Longmeadow 5 — Brady Glass and Campbell Pang each scored a pair for the No. 15 Dragons (2-1), who took control with a 5-1 scoring surge in the third quarter of the nonleague triumph. Jeb Slimbaugh earned the win in goal.

Gloucester 7, Hamilton-Wenham 3 — PJ Zappa notched three goals, Robbie Schuster added two, and Daniel Beaton made 12 saves for the Fishermen (2-0).

Hingham 10, Needham 4 — Jack Hennessey and Henry Crean each netted a hat trick, leading the No. 7 Harbormen (2-0) to a nonleague win.

Girls’ lacrosse

Brooks 16, Tabor 11 — Kate Coughlin scored five goals and Caroline Janney made 13 saves as Brooks (2-1) emerged victorious in Independent School League play.

Cardinal Spellman 10, Bishop Stang 6 — Marina Duffy and Katherine Lysko each netted three goals for the Cardinals (1-3) in the Catholic Central League win.

Quincy 14, Whitman-Hanson 6 — Sophomore Tayah Quinn stopped 11 shots in goal to help the Presidents (2-2) pick up the Patriot League win.

St. Mary’s 14, Matignon 3 — Molly Cummings (4 goals) and Kasey Litwin (3 goals) starred for the Spartans (1-2) in their Catholic Central League win.

Softball

Dennis-Yarmouth 19, Martha’s Vineyard 2 — Freshman second baseman Savannah Azoff (3 for 4, 6 RBIs) smacked a grand slam and senior captain Julia Hicks went five innings with 10 strikeout, scattering three hits for the Dolphins (2-0) in the Cape & Islands (Atlantic) victory.

Boys’ volleyball

Westford 3, Chelmsford 1 — Up by seven points in the second set after winning the first, 25-15, all was going well for the Grey Ghosts.

Chelmsford changed the course of the match, with eight straight points.

No. 9 Westford stayed composed and played together, holding on to claim a 25-15, 25-27, 25-23, 25-16 nonleague victory over the No. 10 Lions.

Westford coach Brandon Eang knew his team needed a gut-check, and they got one.

“The first set we dominated and they made adjustments in the second set,” said Eang. “There was a little bit of nerves. I said look, this is a very good team. Chelmsford’s always been a good team. I told them, ‘We need to come up with an identity. Let’s show that grit and determination.’”

Senior outside hitter Jake Aylward paced the Grey Ghosts (3-1) with 12 kills, adding three aces. Senior middle hitter Matthew Zegowitz accumulated 11 kills, 4 aces, and 2 blocks. The Grey Ghosts’ seniors leaders helped steady the ship, leading the team to pull away in a decisive fourth set.

“They mean a lot,” said Eang. “Matt and Jake, they are some of the leaders of the team. Matt, he has such a demeanor about him. He doesn’t talk much, but when he does, everybody listens. He’s my eyes and ears on the court. We’re pretty blessed to have him.”

Theo Farag finished with 13 kills and four blocks, and Matt McCarthy notched 12 kills, 26 digs, and 2 blocks for the Lions (1-1).

