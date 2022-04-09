Tanner Houck highlights the endless battle between hitters and pitchers

So a pitcher expanding up with the four-seam fastball and down with the breaking stuff became a new niche. Houck pitches from a low three-quarters arm slot, which is better suited for pitchers who live east, west, and down in the zone. He had a wipeout slider. So, pitching up was an adjustment he had to make.

NEW YORK — Tanner Houck didn’t know what it was like to pitch up in the zone until he reached the minor leagues. Through his amateur days, Houck only pitched down and “east-west” — to the left and right side of the plate. But hitters’ swing planes began to change. Players were getting paid to slug. Shifts were becoming more prevalent, and anything on the ground seemed to be an out. The easiest way for a hitter to reach base was to hit it over the shift.

But now, you’re starting to see pitchers attack hitters in the lower quadrants again.

“The game will dictate how it wants to be played,” Houck said before Saturday’s game. “And I’m excited to see where people go with kind of going east and west and pitching down in the zone.”

Teams are putting more of an emphasis on putting the ball in play, eliminating some strikeouts, and running a bit more on the bases. That means shorter swings accompanied by more two-strike approaches.

It’s a shift, and it will likely change to something else before too long.

Manager Alex Cora believes that the change in how pitches attack hitters also has to do with the lack of sticky stuff following Major League Baseball’s crackdown last season.

“I don’t think the guys are able to spin the ball like they did before,” Cora said. “And with that, they made adjustments throughout the season. Because if your fastball is not playing up, they’re gonna hit it out of the ballpark.”

Houck will take the mound for the first time this season Sunday evening against the Yankees. He has a defined role in the rotation and is ready to get going.

“Things really start counting now,” Houck said. “It’s going to be a great year for this team and I’m excited for what we can achieve.”

Going to Garrett

Cora had no problem sending Garrett Whitlock out for a third inning of work in Friday’s season opener. . Whitlock cruised through 2⅓ innings before DJ LeMahieu tagged a game-tying homer in the bottom of the eighth of an eventual 6-5 loss.

The plan coming into this early part of the season was for Whitlock to piggyback Rich Hill, but Cora saw a window for the Red Sox to win and adjusted accordingly.

“I mean, it got to a point where he was so efficient,” Cora said. “The plan was for him to go short [Friday] and pitch on Tuesday. But then you see what’s going on and you’re like, ‘Well, why not?’ You know, we can pitch him on Wednesday.”

Hill’s first start is Tuesday against the Tigers. Nate Eovaldi will pitch the series finale Wednesday, with Whitlock following one of the two. That type of schedule, multiple innings every five days or so not paired with a specific pitcher, seems like that will be the course of action with Whitlock.

Duran out with COVID

Jarren Duran tested positive for COVID and was out of the Triple A Worcester lineup for its Saturday game against Jacksonville. According to the Worcester Telegram, no other WooSox players tested positive. Duran, who also tested positive during Boston’s outbreak in September, was 3 for 16 (.188) in the first four games of the season . . . Josh Taylor (back) will throw live batting practice at Fenway South next week instead of attending the Sox home opener against the Twins on April 15. Taylor did not make an appearance during spring training . . . Xander Bogaerts (right hamstring) started Saturday after tweaking his hamstring during his last at-bat Friday . . . Matt Barnes’ (back) status is still to be determined. The reliever hurt his back Thursday during a workout and was unavailable Friday . . . Chris Sale (right rib cage fracture), ineligible to pitch until June due to the Sox placing him on the 60-day injured list, hasn’t begun throwing yet. He suffered the fracture on Feb. 24, more than six weeks ago.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.