This isn’t the first time the Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk has been on a goal-scoring streak

“Before I blindly thought maybe [the goal scoring] is going to keep happening,” he said.

It just seems so long ago. Before COVID. Before prolonged, frustrating scoring droughts. Before concussions. Before being moved down in the lineup. Before his request last summer to be traded.

WASHINGTON — Today’s Jake, the one with seven goals over the last seven games, says he can’t remember much of the 27-goal version of himself who ranked fourth in scoring for the 2018-19 Bruins.

Well, it’s happening again for Jake DeBrusk, and when we say again, this is the second seven-goal streak the 25-year-old winger has posted in recent weeks.

Advertisement

Over the latter half of February, DeBrusk potted seven across five games, including a hat trick in Los Angeles Feb. 28. On Friday night, he made it seven in seven, connecting for his 22nd of the season for the 1-0 lead in Tampa that set the course for a gritty 2-1 overtime win over the Lightning.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“What I like,” said his coach Bruce Cassidy, “is he got on a bit of a roll, and then he got off the scoresheet for a while — but I don’t think his game fell off, like maybe it had in the past, where it probably worried him more. He kept playing.”

Fact is, between these seven-goal streaks, DeBrusk essentially vanished from the scoresheet, posting but one assist over eight games, held without a shot on net half of those nights. Yet amid that slump, Cassidy kept him assigned to right wing on the No. 1 line, partnered with Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron, and now DeBrusk has two weeks of positive results.

“There hasn’t been a lot of criticism recently, for obvious reasons,” said Cassidy, asked if he’s found DeBrusk perhaps more receptive to instruction/criticism of late. “He’s giving you what you are asking for — you don’t criticize a guy who’s producing and also playing with details, right? That’s kind of what we’ve been after for a long time.”

Advertisement

For some seven minutes here Saturday, the most he’s talked with the media all season, DeBrusk noted some of the elements of his recent success, ranging from simple “puck luck,” to playing with Bergeron and Marchand, to what he sees as “the overall maturity” of his game.

Puck luck, he said, factored into his goal in Tampa, a simple backhand shovel at the top of the crease that slid through Andrei Vasilevskiy’s five-hole. Really, what are the odds of that happening on most nights, any night, against the world’s No. 1 goalie?

“Looking back at it,” DeBrusk mused, “I know that Vasilevskiy is kind of hard to beat down low. That’s what I mean by lucky. It’s hard to beat a goalie who’s down like that all the time. But I was able to have enough speed to kind of open him up, I guess.”

Marchand and Bergeron, perfectionists of their craft, have pushed him. They’ve demanded his A-game each night, something Cassidy told him to be aware of when he composed the line weeks ago. They suffer no passengers.

“They make it look so easy when you’re watching,” said DeBrusk. “It’s how hard they push you, the expectation they want out of the line … it gets constantly put in your head. You have so much respect for those two players, you don’t want to let them down.”

Advertisement

As for overall maturity, that’s the product of 310 regular-season games now, spanning the days of DeBrusk’s arrival in the autumn of 2017, a thrilling run to the Cup Final in 2019 (4-7—11 in 24 games), the many dips and protracted lulls of the past two-plus seasons, and now the return to Old Jake over the last 2-3 months.

Everyone, at every level, wants to score in every game, noted DeBrusk. It can be a hard and humbling truth to learn that’s impossible, particularly in the hardest hockey league in the world.

“It’s one of those things, you don’t want to let the team down, especially if you lose a tight game,” he said. “I think, as you get older, you [realize] there’s a lot of bigger things in life maybe than not scoring in a couple of games, or five games … but at same time you try to use it strategically, in a way, how to score in the next game or the next try you have, how to generate more. So try to look at it that way instead of emotionally, if that makes any sense.”

From afar, back home in Edmonton, DeBrusk’s dad predicted things would improve. Louie DeBrusk these days is NHL analyst, following a 401-game career in which he scored only 41 points but amassed 1,161 penalty minutes. Father and son shared a passion but had different gifts.

“I’ve had to lean on him pretty hard, he’s always been there for me,” said Jake. “He’s obviously been pretty pumped how it’s been going of late, how it’s turned around. I think the biggest thing for him, and it’s been kind of a similar thing, has just been the will — the will just needs to be there and everything will work out, the speed and the legs.”

Advertisement

Louie DeBrusk’s main advice to his son: Be ready.

“Just be ready for the opportunity when I got it,” said Jake. “He thought I might get it in some fashion, and he was on me pretty hard this year because he knew that something like this could happen. If it did, he wanted me to be ready, and to succeed. I give him credit — I think he prepped me up pretty good.”

The old Jake is back. These two seven-game runs have been the hottest goal streaks of his career.

Now we find if he has both the will and the want to stay.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.