Tiger stalls out on moving day at Masters

Amid dropping temperatures and swirling winds, and with physical struggles far more obvious than they had been across rounds one and two, Woods came back to earth. Woods stunned the golfing world by making the cut here in Augusta after coming back from the devastating February 2021 car accident that required the surgical reconstruction of his lower right leg, but on Saturday, he looked every bit of his 46 years. Woods limped and grimaced his way to his worst ever round at Augusta, a 78 that represents his highest score in 93 rounds across 24 years at the Masters.

AUGUSTA, Ga. — They call it moving day at the Masters, a third round Saturday when players do their best to make a charge up the leaderboard. This year, for Tiger Woods, Saturday was more like barely able to move day at the Masters.

When asked about the physical challenge he is facing, Woods insisted, “It hasn’t changed.” But he said, “today was a challenge with the conditions. The conditions were tough today. They were tough yesterday starting out, but at least we got a little bit of a lull at the end. It’s just been blustery all day. You add in the temperature difference, it was cold starting out, the ball wasn’t going very far.

“I thought it was tough. Some of the other guys may not say that, but for me I had a tough time.’’

After going under par with a 71 on Thursday and leaving himself at 1-over for the tournament with a 74 on Friday, Woods’s Saturday round leaves him plus-7 and dropped him into a four-way tie for 40th place. He’ll have some work to do Sunday to avoid this being his worst professional Masters finish, which in 21 previous tries was 40th in 2012.

The cold was tough, leaving Woods with no feel for his putter. He three-putted four times on Saturday, and four-putted once, the first time in his Masters life he has done that.

“As many putts as I had, you think I’d have figured it out somewhere along the line,” he said, flashing the smile that has been ever-present here this week, filled with gratitude for being able to golf at all. “It just didn’t happen.

“I mean, it’s just like I hit a thousand putts out there on the greens today and obviously it affected the score. ... I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball. Posture, feel, my right hand, my release, I just couldn’t find it. Trying different things, trying to find it, trying to get something, taking practice strokes and just trying to feel the swing and the putter head, trying to get anything, and nothing seemed to work.”

With all the understandable attention on the leg injury, it can be easy to forget Woods is also playing on a surgically repaired back, most recently a fifth microdiscectomy procedure in December 2020. Cold weather has always exacerbated that condition, and Saturday was no exception.

“It’s not as limber and as loose as it normally is,” he said about his back, “that’s for sure.”





