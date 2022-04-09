The truth about the NFL’s hiring practices keeps getting uglier

Flores has yanked back the covers and some NFL owners have the stains of discrimination and inequality all over the beds they’ve made. Now, Flores, who filed an amended version of his landmark discrimination lawsuit on Thursday , has backup in his legal fight to expose the dirty truth about the NFL and the skirting of the spirit of the Rooney Rule.

The truth about the NFL’s hiring practices is coming to LED-level illumination thanks to former Patriots de facto defensive coordinator and deposed Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, and it keeps getting uglier for the NFL. Its teams were exposed as feigning commitments to diversity they never genuinely held.

Author Ralph Ellison wrote in “Invisible Man” — a brilliant novel depicting the effects of prejudice and racism in society on the Black man — “The truth is the light and the light is the truth.”

The existence of sham interviews and bureaucratic box-checking instead of the earnest entertaining of minority candidates is an open secret in the NFL’s community of Black coaches and scouts, lamented at gatherings such as the Scouting Combine.

Two Black coaches joined Flores’s crusade, Ray Horton and former Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks, who was fired after one season. Horton’s case is particularly compelling. It has all-important corroboration from a white coach, former Titans head coach Mike Mularkey.

In an unearthed podcast interview, Mularkey expressed remorse about his 2016 hiring, including sham interviews to comply with the Rooney Rule.

“When I learned from Coach Mularkey’s statements that my head coach interview with the Titans was a sham, I was devastated and humiliated,” said Horton, who spent time as a defensive coordinator for the Cardinals, Browns, and Titans, in a statement. “By joining this case, I am hoping to turn that experience into a positive and make lasting change and create true equal opportunity in the future.”

The Titans settled on hiring Mike Mularkey as their coach in 2016, before completing interviews with minority candidates, Mularkey said in an interview. Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Mularkey expressed regret about his role in the charade.

“The ownership there, Amy Adams Strunk and her family, came in and told me I was going be the head coach in 2016 before they went through the Rooney Rule,” Mularkey said on the podcast in 2020.

“And so, I sat there knowing I was the head coach in ‘16 as they went through this fake hiring process. Knowing a lot of the coaches they were interviewing, knowing how much they prepared to go through those interviews, knowing … they had no chance of getting that job.”

That’s pretty much a smoking gun.

This alleged Tennessee tale, denied by the Titans, isn’t some outlier. It’s how business is done in the NFL.

It’s why in 2018, the NFL had to enhance the Rooney Rule to require teams to interview an external minority candidate. Teams would just compel their Black assistant coaches such as Horton to sit for interviews to comply when they had no intention of seriously considering their candidacy. (The rule was further beefed up in 2021 to mandate the interviewing of two external candidates.)

There is a Procrustean bed for Black coaches with the interview process. They know they are aiding and abetting teams in a process that is ultimately detrimental. However, if they don’t sit down for these disingenuous interviews they get removed from candidate lists and labeled disinterested or difficult. Their dream of being an NFL head coach extinguished.

At the owners meetings last month in Palm Beach, Fla., the league announced a six-person Diversity Advisory Committee to study and evaluate the NFL’s hiring practices.

But commissioner Roger Goodell, an ally on this issue, and the league can adopt and adapt all the protocols they want. If they can’t change the hearts, minds, and motives of owners, it’s moot.

“I believe that it’s going to be important for ownership to have a presence in this solution process,” said Rod Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, an advocacy group for boosting NFL diversity.

“I don’t think we can get there without ownership commitment … It has got to be solutions that they’re fully supportive of.”

Owners can be compelled to that support organically or by public embarrassment, brand damage, and legal damages.

What allegedly happened to Horton hews closely to the awkward interaction with the Hoodie that spurred Flores’s original lawsuit, filed Feb. 1, and maybe claiming Tom Brady as collateral damage.

A candidate for the Giants head coaching job, Flores received text messages from Bill Belichick congratulating him on getting the gig. Flores, who defeated his former boss three straight times as Dolphins coach, found it odd since he hadn’t interviewed yet.

He asked Belichick if he intended to text him or another former Patriots assistant named Brian, Brian Daboll. The texts had been intended for Daboll, who was hired by the Giants.

Brian Flores's lawsuit against the NFL and three teams has brought the league's hiring processes back into focus. Mark Brown/Photographer: Mark Brown/Getty I

Flores’s amended complaint adds the Texans along with the NFL, the Giants, Broncos, and Dolphins. Flores was originally a finalist for the Houston job along with former NFL quarterback Josh McCown, whose experience consists of coaching quarterbacks for his son’s high school team, before his lawsuit.

After it, the Texans magically hired in-house defensive coordinator Lovie Smith, who had been given no real consideration. The former Buccaneers and Bears coach is Black.

Everything is bigger in Texas, including CYA.

The NFL and its teams could land in the right place from a litigation standpoint. However, it’s clear the moral and ethical verdict isn’t tilted in their favor.

There are always justifications. The latest is the league’s trend toward offensive coaches. There are more minority coaches funneled to the defensive side of the ball.

Yes, the protégés of Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan are sexy hires, promising offensive optimization. One of them, Mike McDaniel, was hired as a minority candidate to replace Flores.

However, some of the most successful coaches in the league didn’t come from offensive backgrounds — Belichick, Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll, and John Harbaugh. The same goes for Mike Vrabel and Sean McDermott.

So, owners preferring offensive coaches only goes so far, and there are Black offensive assistants to choose from: Eric Bieniemy, Byron Leftwich, Jim Caldwell, Pep Hamilton, and Marcus Brady.

No one wants to mandate that NFL organizations hire coaches solely based on their racial background. An NFL owner should be able to hire the white coach of his or her dreams.

But the process of getting there needs to be more than just performative promotion of equal opportunity. It needs to involve genuine, open-minded consideration of candidates that don’t look like them and resemble 70 percent of the player workforce.

The harsh glare of the truth is shining brighter on the NFL.

“This lawsuit has shed further important light on a problem that we all know exists, but that too few are willing to confront,” Wilks said in a statement.

“Black coaches and candidates should have exactly the same ability to become employed, and remain employed, as white coaches and candidates. That is not currently the case, and I look forward to working with Coach Flores and Coach Horton to ensure that the aspiration of racial equality in the NFL becomes a reality.”

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.