Unflappable Scottie Scheffler holds onto three-shot lead after third round of Masters

And still, the question seemed to sweep through the Georgia pines as if carried by the swirling winds playing havoc on the players below: Who is this guy? From relative unknown in February, when he had the sum total of zero PGA Tour wins, to world No. 1 in April, when he’d won three of the last five tournaments he’d played, where did Scottie Scheffler come from? Who is he?

AUGUSTA, Ga. — He arrived at Augusta National having just claimed the No. 1 ranking in the world and proceeded to spend the first three days of the Masters proving how he got there. A solid first round to push toward the top of the leaderboard, a dominant second round to separate himself from the pack, another steady third round (of 71) to maintain sole possession of first place.

Advertisement

To understand the journey from there to here, it probably helps to start with who he is not, and for that, we go to a pretty good source.

“He’s not a man defined by golf,” said Scott Scheffler, the man busy striding up a path toward the sixth green Saturday, the second of his four children, and only son, a few hundred yards behind him, somewhere in the middle of the fairway. “He’s a good person, a great brother, a great son, a good husband. He’s a golfer who’s just getting better and better, who is competitive and really enjoys competing.

“But he is not a man defined by his golf.”

He is, however, redefining what he can do with his golf.

Let’s start here at Augusta, where Scheffler is the Masters leader at 9-under par going into Sunday’s final round, a man who clung to the lead he’d built across two rounds with a gritty, tough-it-out Saturday played through an uncharacteristically cold but all-too-familiar windy day on a course that loves nothing more than to torment those who dare to defeat it.

Advertisement

He’s the man who started his day in the final pairing at 2:50 p.m., saw the unforgiving, mostly unmoving scoreboard that had played out in the hours before, and proceeded to birdie four holes on the front nine to reach a personal best 11-under par. After a par on No. 10, he held onto a five-stroke lead, ahead of playing partner Charl Schwartzel, who’d eagled No. 10 and Cam Smith, playing four groups ahead, who’d birdied the 13th.

He’s the man who would show his first signs of wobbling just a few holes later, a tee shot into the bunker at Amen Corner’s famous 12th, a shot out of the sand that sailed far over the green, and two putts that saved bogey but gave the field a sliver of hope. As he faltered, Smith would make a birdie on 15th, dropping to 7-under and within three.

He’s the man who would fight on from there, getting a shot back right away on the par-5 13th by getting up and down after his awkward and ugly shot off the tee landed somewhere amid the trees to the right. Yet while Smith was bogeying 16 to widen the gap yet again, Scheffler faltered too, giving two more away with back-to-back bogeys on 14 and 15.

He’s the man who took it all in his stride, a living color portrait of all those answers he’s been trying to give about who he is, a man who loves the game, loves to prepare, loves to put in the work, and loves that he is filling in the lines of a dream that centered on simply becoming a pro.

Advertisement

“I once asked him, ‘why do you enjoy golf?’” Scott recalled, “and he said, ‘I enjoy the difficulty.”

Lately, he’s made it look easy. This is the man on a meteoric rise through the sport, a sizzling streak since Super Bowl Sunday that is statistically unprecedented. From claiming his first career victory that February Sunday in Phoenix to his third victory in five tournaments at the Match Play in March, Scheffler went from No. 15 in the world to No. 1. It took him 42 days, the shortest span on record. For reference, it took Tiger Woods 252 days to go from first win to No. 1.

Lest we think it came out of nowhere, Scheffler had made his bones in the game since turning pro out of the University of Texas, helping the US to that riveting Ryder Cup win by besting none other than Jon Rahm in match play, the same man he would later supplant at No. 1. He had 10 Top 10s before finally winning, four of them in major championships. At 25, it sure felt he just needed to break through. Still, how he has done it, the dominance with which he has accomplished it, is impressive.

Advertisement

He was asked how it happened.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “I feel like I’ve been very committed to my shots.”

Simple, direct, uncomplicated. Kind of like the way he answered a much more convoluted query earlier this week, one that tried to learn more about a personality that has been described as everything from even-keeled to goofy.

The question, as transcribed by the official Masters website, went like this: “I’ve been asked a lot of questions, what are you like? I am asked what you are like, and I try to give as clever an explanation as I can, but I have no idea what you’re like other than being a very, very good golfer. Could you describe what you’re like when you’re not a golfer?”

Before Scheffler could speak, the Masters media official next to him said, “Do you understand the question?”

“Somewhat,” Scheffler responded to laughter. “I think I know. I mean, that’s a good question. You’d have to ask my wife. She’d probably give you the best explanation. I like hanging out. I keep a pretty low profile. Board games are some of my favorite things to do. Last week my wife and I played them a lot, and we’re doing that again this week. I just kind of like hanging out.”

Hanging out, and hanging in, the Masters leader going into the final round. That’s who Scottie Scheffler is.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.