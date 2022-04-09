White Sox ace Lucas Giolito going to injured list

Giolito felt discomfort during three consecutive pitches and notified the coaching staff after the inning. He allowed one hit and struck out six before departing.

“Optimistically, maybe a couple of starts,” manager Tony La Russa said Saturday of Giolito’s estimated time out. “We’re going to miss him.”

Chicago White Sox ace Lucas Giolito will be placed on the 10-day injured list due to a lower abdominal strain he suffered during the fourth inning of the team’s opener on Friday.

“From my understanding, it’s a random, freak, weird thing,” Giolito said. “It doesn’t happen to baseball players very often. ... I’m very optimistic this won’t affect my season too much.”

Another White Sox starter, Lance Lynn, underwent knee surgery earlier this month and is expected to be out 4-6 weeks.

“We have quality people that can pitch,” La Russa said. “You want to see these guys rise to the occasion. Their attitude is great.”

Also Saturday, A.J. Pollock left Chicago’s 5-2 win over Detroit because of right hamstring tightness after he singled leading off the third and took a wide turn at first. Pollock is off to a 4-for-7 start since he was acquired for closer Craig Kimbrel.

Dylan Cease went to 9-0 in 10 career starts against Detroit and Yasmani Grandal hit a two-run homer in the win.

Rays make it 14 straight over Baltimore

Less than 24 hours after his eighth-inning, pinch-hit sacrifice fly drove in the go-ahead run against Baltimore on opening day, Francisco Mejía homered and drove in three more runs in a 5-3 Tampa Bay victory over the Orioles, the Rays’ 14th straight over Baltimore.

The two-time defending AL East champions improved to 20-1 against the Orioles since the start of the 2021, and the 14-game winning streak that began last July is the longest against a single opponent in Rays history.

Coming off losing 110 games in 2021, visiting Baltimore has dropped the first two games of a season for the first time in 12 years.

“I think we’re facing some really good pitching,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

The finale of the season-opening, three-game series Sunday will feature two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber making his debut for the Rays.

Also in the East, pinch-hitter Santiago Espinal doubled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning, Bo Bichette hit a solo home run, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers, 4-3. Jordan Romano finished for his second save and 25th consecutive successful chance, matching Tom Henke’s team record.

Making his Toronto debut after signing a $110 million, five-year contract last December, righthander Kevin Gausman allowed three runs and eight hits in five innings. He walked none and struck out five.

Myles Straw latest to score in Cleveland’s spending spree

Outfielder Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians agreed to a $25 million, five-year contract that includes two option years that could take the deal to $39.5 million over seven seasons.

Straw is another core piece for the Guardians, who agreed to a $124 million, five-year deal with All-Star third baseman José Ramírez on the eve of opening day and announced a $20 million, five-year contract with closer Emmanuel Clase on Thursday.

Straw was acquired in a July trade with Houston. He has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field. The 27-year-old batted .285 with two homers and 13 steals in his two-month stint with Cleveland last season, ranking among the AL’s leaders in walks, hits, runs, and doubles in that stretch.

The deal replaces a one-year contract that called for Straw to make a major league salary of $719,900.

Cubs, Brewers clear the benches

Seiya Suzuki drove in three runs for his first big league RBIs and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers, 9-0, in a testy win during which five batters were hit by pitches and the benches cleared. The teams exchanged words but no punches in the eighth after Andrew McCutchen was hit by Cubs reliever Keegan Thompson, who was ejected for the first time in his career. Three Cubs were hit by pitches, including Willson Contreras, who was also hit Thursday. Suzuki, a Japanese outfielder who signed an $85 million, five-year contract as the Cubs’ biggest offseason acquisition, had a sacrifice fly, a bases-loaded walk, and a single . . . Ty France had three hits and drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the ninth inning that lifted Seattle over host Minnesota, 4-3. Byron Buxton had given the Twins a 3-2 lead with a two-run homer in the eighth against Andrés Muñoz (1-0), who got his first big league decision since 2019 with San Diego. Julio Rodríguez, a 21-year-old rookie, doubled opening the ninth off Tyler Duffey (0-1) for his first major league hit. He scored on a double by Adam Frazier, who came around on France’s single . . . St. Louis manager Oliver Marmol missed Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh after being diagnosed with the flu. Bench coach Skip Schumaker, in his first season with the Cardinals, assumed managerial duties.