‘Brokeback Mountain’ actor Jake Gyllenhaal makes a comeback to ‘SNL’

In the cold opening, comedian Ego Nwodim played Jackson, who was at the White House getting advice from historical figures.

Saturday Night Live made sure to discuss a significant news event this week: The confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

For instance, comedians dressed up as Harriet Tubman, Jackie Robinson, and Thurgood Marshall, and offered Jackson tips on her new position.

Robinson, played by Chris Redd, said “being the first is kinda fun,” and added “here’s my advice: watch out for batteries. You will get so many batteries thrown at you.”

To host the night, SNL brought back actor Jake Gyllenhaal, who hosted last in 2007. Gyllenhaal went down memory lane in his opening.

“To give you an idea of what it was like in 2007, in the show I hosted, there was a George W. Bush sketch, there were jokes about the first iPhone, and this is a photo of me from my monologue,” he said.

The photo then appeared on the screen of Gyllenhaal in a tight dress singing in a spoof for Dreamgirls.

The 41-year-old “Brokeback Mountain” actor is starring in the new Michael Bay film “Ambulance.”

Gyllenhaal then opened up about how the industry thinks of him as a serious method actor. He always thought that’s how you win awards, but now he wants to focus on his happiness.

“I realized something I should have realized a long time ago — acting is a really stupid job,” he said. “It’s pretend, and it’s fun, and it should be filled with joy. Well, I’m finally embracing that joy again, and that’s why I’m back standing on this stage.”

He then belted out a Celine Dion song called “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” about remembering how to host even after all these years.

Gyllenhaal appeared to be enjoying himself in the sketches.

One of the sketches, called “Dream Home Cousins,” mimics HGTV, where Gyllenhaal played an architect. The couple expected their dream home, but it ultimately became a disaster.

Then Gyllenhaal played a guest on a game show called “Why’d You Like It.” In the segment, comedian Kenan Thompson plays a host who tries to understand the guests’ true intentions about why they like particular pictures or follow specific individuals.

The musical guest was singer Camila Cabello, who brought the heat. She even had Willow Smith join her to perform “Psychofreak” as she utilized her vocals and guitar skills.

Next week fans can expect singer Lizzo not only to perform but host.

Allana J. Barefield can be reached at allana.barefield@globe.com.