‘Immersive Klimt: Revolution’ brings slice of Vienna to Boston

“We found that the art of Klimt is not very known by Americans; it’s very known to Europeans,” said exhibit producer Maria Shclover. “We are trying to educate as well as entertain.”

Maestro Immersive Art and Lighthouse Immersive, the Toronto-based group behind “Immersive Van Gogh” and “ Immersive Frida Kahlo ,” will bring “Immersive Klimt: Revolution” to Boston April 14 to May 30. The multimedia exhibit explores the life and art of 19th-century Austrian painter Gustav Klimt, known for his lushly decorative style, golden hues, and sensuous subjects.

“Immersive Klimt: Revolution,” which debuted in Toronto in October, recently opened in Phoenix and will head to Detroit in September.

Advertisement

The show includes Klimt’s sketches as well as famous works such as “The Kiss,” “Tree of Life,” and “The Woman in Gold,” Shclover said.

Klimt greatly influenced the art world in Vienna, which became a hotspot for modernism in the early 20th century.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“Immersive Klimt: Revolution” will feature digital projections by creator Massimiliano Siccardi and musical selections by composer Luca Longobardi, along with works by Klimt’s contemporaries Egon Schiele and Koloman Moser, according to a press release.

“You immerse yourself in the Viennese era of that time,” Shclover said.

Like “Immersive Frida Kahlo,” “Immersive Klimt: Revolution” will be housed within the Lighthouse ArtSpace at Saunders Castle at Park Plaza. “We are here for [the] long term, trying to create an immersive art venue,” Shclover said.

Shclover noted that traditional museum exhibits and Lighthouse Immersive’s experimental exhibits are two different experiences.

“Instead of some static image, you see everything is moving, you see the brushstrokes, you see the colors, you see how it was created, your imagination is very, very involved,“ Shclover said. “I don’t think it substitutes the usual, academic way to experience art, which is also very valuable, but both of them can create a valuable experience for the people.”

Advertisement

Tickets for “Immersive Klimt: Revolution” start at $35 for adults and are available at immersiveklimt.com.

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.