Ukraine’s DakhaBrakha brings a beguiling blend of music from an anguished nation

It was the sixth time the Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha has performed around the Boston area over the past decade. The unique group, which describes its sound as “ethnic chaos,” is always an indulgence for the eyes and ears. But none of those previous shows felt quite as urgent as this one.

The man working the merchandise table in the Somerville Theatre lobby on Saturday wore a sport coat sewn down the middle in two halves of color — sky blue and yellow. They are, of course, the colors of the Ukrainian flag, which have become ubiquitous since the Russian invasion of the Eastern European nation in late February.

“The Russian war to destroy Ukraine is a catastrophe for the whole democratic world,” read Maure Aronson, founder of local concert promoters Global Arts Live, as he introduced the group with a prepared statement. “Ukraine is fighting this monster by itself.”

DakhaBrakha — the name means “give and take” — had a month-long US tour scheduled for April before the Russian assault on their homeland began. Visa problems left their arrival from Europe in jeopardy until the last minute. Responding to demand, the promoter will bring the group back to Boston Sept. 18, at the Berklee Performance Center.

“It’s very important for us to be here,” said Marko Havalenych, the sole male in the four-piece group, after their first few songs onstage. All the proceeds from the brisk merch sales will aid the Ukrainian resistance effort, and a QR code projected behind the performers gave the audience a direct link to make donations.

The sold-out crowd was clearly eager to express support for the Ukrainian cause, rising for multiple standing ovations. In better times, the group’s spare, gorgeous arrangements never fail to astonish, even without the added layer of empathy.

Drawing on a broad palette that begins with Ukrainian folk melodies but extends to include hints of Bedouin, Mongolian, and other music traditions, the group plays a percussive brand of mood music, ranging from slow, eerie blues to energetic collisions of voice and instrumentation that amount to a kind of muffled heavy metal. One song on Saturday, “Khyma,” came off like a Ukrainian tango.

The three women in the group have become instantly recognizable in their beautifully patterned flowing skirts and their towering black lambswool hats. Olena Tsybulska, the principal drummer, keeps a steady beat on a small cocktail kit, at one point hitting a floor tom with a mallet in her left hand and a snare with a brush in her right.

Iryna Kovalenko plays electric piano and adds an array of percussion. Cellist Nina Garenetska plucks the strings in simple, rhythmic bass lines when she’s not bowing them to ominous effect. Havalenych adds accordion and polyrhythms on a djembe, a hand drum held between his knees.

The women’s intertwining voices are the group’s main attraction. They sing mostly in their native tongue, but their operatic vocals often emphasize sound over words. Sometimes they diverge riotously, then come back together in stunning unison.

When Havalenych takes the lead, as he did on “Sonnet” and “Dostochka” (both from the group’s latest full-length release, 2020′s “Alambari”), he often sings in an uncanny falsetto that rings like a bell.

His all-black garb featured the kind of intricate embroidery common to the traditional peasant clothing of DakhaBrakha’s homeland. (Those floral designs would be adapted by the Ukrainian immigrant who created the “Nudie suit,” the elaborate Western wear that Nashville stars have worn for decades.)

Besides the costuming, a DakhaBrakha show features extensive use of backdrop projection. (The group was launched nearly 20 years ago as a theater project at the Kyiv Center of Contemporary Art.) On Saturday, the artwork was unmistakably war-themed. One song featured old black-and-white photos of Ukrainian families; another, an animated drawing of a family huddled below ground as fighter jets spewed black plumes overhead.

Later, a montage documented the depressing extent of the damage Ukraine has suffered. Still, the group ended on a defiantly joyous note, their last song building into a swirling, double-time romp.

Over 4 million people have left Ukraine since the fighting started, Havalenych noted. They all want to get back home eventually, he said.

In the meantime, this group will keep spreading the word through its glorious art.

DAKHABRAKHA

At Somerville Theatre, Saturday

