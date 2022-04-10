20-year-old man found dead in Lynn after report of gunshots near English High School

A 20-year-old man was found dead after police received a report of shots fired near English High School in Lynn early Sunday morning, officials said.

Lynn police responded to a report of gunshots near 50 Goodridge St., the address of the school, at 12:50 a.m., according to a brief statement from the Essex district attorney’s office. Officers then found the man’s body, according to the statement, which did not indicate the location of the body.