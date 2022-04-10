Florida man arrested for ‘lewd behavior’ on Boston-bound flight

A Florida man was arrested Sunday in Boston on a charge of performing a lewd act aboard an April 8 flight from Newark to Boston, the officials said.
Donald Edward Robinson, 76, of Bonita Springs, Florida, was apprehended by the FBI and Massachusetts State Police at Boston Logan International Airport Sunday morning, the US attorney’s office said in a statement. He was charged with one count of lewd, indecent, and obscene acts, according to the statement. He will appear in federal court at a later date.
Robinson allegedly masturbated and exposed himself to a 21-year-old female passenger sitting next to him on the flight, prosecutors said. Robinson then nonconsensually placed his hand on top of the victim’s thigh, according to the statement.
When the victim, whose identity was not released, asked Robinson why he was touching her, he pulled his hand away and looked out the window, prosecutors said.
The victim captured a 24-second video of Robinson engaging in lewd acts and later got the attention of another passenger by displaying a message on her phone, saying: “Hi, this man assaulted me and touched my leg and is masturbating.”
“The charge of lewd, indecent and obscene acts while in the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States provides for a sentence of up to 90 days in prison, up to one year of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000,” the statement said.