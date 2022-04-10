Man killed inside MBTA Red Line tunnel in South Boston

A man was killed early Sunday morning inside a Red Line tunnel at the MBTA Broadway station in South Boston, according to a spokesman.
The incident occurred just after 12:30 a.m. as a train departed the station, said Joe Pesaturo, an MBTA spokesman.
Further details were not immediately released. The man’s identity also was not released.
MBTA Transit Police is investigating, Pesaturo said.
No further information was released.
This story will be updated if more information becomes available.
