Man killed in Roslindale shooting identified as Dreshaun Johnson, 31

A man who was killed in a Friday night double-shooting in Roslindale has been identified as Dreshaun Johnson, 31, of Mattapan, police said.

Police were alerted to the shootings at 4137 Washington St., near an ALFA gas station, at 9:48 p.m., Boston police said in a statement Sunday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Johnson was pronounced dead on scene. The second victim, who was found suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was in “critical but stable” condition as of Saturday afternoon. His identity has not been released.