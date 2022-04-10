Man who allegedly fired at police in Revere facing charges, officials say

The man who was shot in the foot during an exchange of gunfire with police in Revere Friday night is facing assault and weapons charges, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Sunday.
Daniel Cote, 32, of Revere is due to be arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court, Hayden’s office said in a statement.
“Cote is charged with shooting at police officers responding to a call of a man acting in a threatening manner,” the statement said.
Cote was allegedly acting erratically in the street near the intersection of Broadway and Fernwood Avenue and brandishing a gun when police arrived in the area, the Globe reported. He allegedly briefly exchanged fire with police outside of a Walgreens pharmacy and was shot in the foot.
Hayden’s office has not said who shot Cote.
He was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital.
Police recovered a 9mm handgun and spent ammunition casings at the scene, the statement said.
