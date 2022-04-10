Man who allegedly fired at police in Revere facing charges, officials say

The man who was shot in the foot during an exchange of gunfire with police in Revere Friday night is facing assault and weapons charges, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office said Sunday.

Daniel Cote, 32, of Revere is due to be arraigned Monday in Chelsea District Court, Hayden’s office said in a statement.

“Cote is charged with shooting at police officers responding to a call of a man acting in a threatening manner,” the statement said.