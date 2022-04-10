fb-pixel Skip to main content

Palm Sunday in Boston in photos

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated April 10, 2022, 46 minutes ago
The Rev. Morgan S. Allen, rector of Trinity Church, leads the procession around the church in Copley Square before the 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week for Christians around the world, was celebrated in Boston Sunday. In Copley Square, the faithful processed outside Trinity Church, waving palms before a 10 a.m. service. At the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End, Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley blessed palms at the start of an 11:30 a.m. Mass. Services at the iconic churches, as well as parishes across Greater Boston, will be held this week.


Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley sprinkled Holy Water as part of the blessing of the palms before the start of the 11:30 a.m. Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
The Rev. Patrick Ward, associate rector of Trinity Church, passes out palms, as Palm Sunday was celebrated. Although the coronavirus pandemic appears to be waning, some still wore masks during the service. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
With 1-year-old Theo Weinert perched atop his dad, Joel and Margot Weinert of Cambridge followed along as the Palm Sunday celebration started outside at Trinity Church Sunday. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
After song and readings outside, and a procession around Trinity Church, people filed inside to continue the 10 a.m. Palm Sunday service. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley read from scripture before blessing the palms at the start of Palm Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Worshippers reached for the palms ahead of the 11:30 a.m. Palm Sunday Mass at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Paul Milinazzo of Quincy, sings while holding the palm he fashioned into a cross on Palm Sunday at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

