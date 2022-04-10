Palm Sunday in Boston in photos

Palm Sunday, the start of Holy Week for Christians around the world, was celebrated in Boston Sunday. In Copley Square, the faithful processed outside Trinity Church, waving palms before a 10 a.m. service. At the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End, Cardinal Sean P. O’Malley blessed palms at the start of an 11:30 a.m. Mass. Services at the iconic churches, as well as parishes across Greater Boston, will be held this week.



