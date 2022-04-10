Person shot in Charlestown suffers non-life-threatening injuries

A person was shot at 42 McNulty Court in Charlestown on Sunday afternoon, police said. That address is located inside the Charlestown Apartments operated by the Boston Housing Authority.
The shooting was reported at 12:23 p.m., Boston police Officer Kim Tavares, a department spokeswoman, said Sunday night. The victim suffered “non-life-threatening injuries” and was taken to a local hospital, she said.
Boston police declined to provide more information, including the victim’s age and gender, citing an ongoing investigation.