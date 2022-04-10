Jan. 6 panel has evidence for criminal referral of Trump, but splits on sending to Justice Department

WASHINGTON — The leaders of the House committee investigating the Capitol attack have grown divided over whether to make a criminal referral to the Justice Department of former President Donald Trump, even though they have concluded that they have enough evidence to do so, people involved in the discussions said.
The debate centers on whether making a referral would backfire by politically tainting the Justice Department’s expanding investigation into the Jan. 6 assault and what led up to it.
Since the summer, a team of former federal prosecutors working for the committee has focused on documenting the attack and the preceding efforts by Trump and his allies to reverse his defeat in the 2020 election. The panel plans to issue a detailed report on its findings, but in recent months it has regularly signaled that it was also weighing a criminal referral that would pressure Attorney General Merrick Garland to open a criminal investigation into Trump.
The Justice Department appears to be ramping up a wide-ranging investigation, and making a referral could saddle a criminal case with further partisan baggage at a time when Trump is openly flirting with running again in 2024.
The committee’s vice chairwoman, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said on CNN on Sunday that the committee had not made a final decision about making referrals and downplayed any divisions on the committee, but acknowledged there was significant evidence of criminality.
The shift in committee leaders’ perspective on making a referral was prompted in part by a ruling two weeks ago by Judge David O. Carter of the U.S. District Court for Central California. Deciding a civil case in which the committee had sought access to more than 100 emails written by John C. Eastman, a lawyer who advised Trump on efforts to derail certification of the Electoral College outcome, Carter found that it was “more likely than not” that Trump and Eastman had committed federal crimes.
The ruling led some committee and staff members to argue that even though they felt they had amassed enough evidence to justify calling for a prosecution, the judge’s decision would carry far greater weight with Garland than any referral letter they could write, according to people with knowledge of the conversations.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.