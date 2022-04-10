New Hampshire man dies after 3 officers fire shots in Derry

An autopsy conducted Sunday determined Coppola's cause of death and ruled it a homicide, which is defined as the killing of one person by another.

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — A Derry man died of a single gunshot wound to the chest during an episode in which three Derry police officers fired their weapons, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says.

Investigators did not say who fired the shot that killed Coppola.

Derry police were called to the scene about 2:15 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man with a shotgun had fired at a resident.

Coppola was shot during the encounter. Initial information indicates three officers fired their weapons, officials said.

No law enforcement officers or other private citizens were physically injured during the episode, including the resident who was shot at.

The names of the officers involved are being withheld pending the conclusion of a formal interview.

The initial responding officers did not have body cameras. Investigators will be reviewing whether police vehicle cameras’ video or audio recorded any portion of the episode.