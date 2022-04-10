fb-pixel Skip to main content

New York City Mayor Eric Adams tests positive for COVID-19

By The Associated PressUpdated April 10, 2022, 1 hour ago
New York Mayor Eric Adams, at podium, addresses a news conference in the rotunda of City Hall, in New York, Monday, April 4, 2022.Ed Reed/Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

The first-term Democrat woke up with a raspy voice Sunday and took a PCR test that came back positive, spokesperson Fabien Levy said in a statement. Earlier Sunday, Levy had tweeted that Adams had taken a rapid test that came back negative but took the additional test out of an abundance of caution.

Adams has no other symptoms but has canceled all public events for the week and will be taking antiviral medications and working remotely, Levy said.

New York City has been experiencing a steady resurgence in virus cases over the past month. It’s now averaging around 1,800 new cases per day — not counting the many home tests that go unreported to health officials. That’s triple the number in early March, when the city began relaxing masking and vaccination rules.

Advertisement

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video