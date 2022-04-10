The bishop vs. the Worcester Catholic school

To orthodox Catholics, the position of Worcester Bishop Robert J. McManus — that Pride flags are inappropriate outside a Catholic school — would seem obvious and perfectly reasonable.

Yvonne Abraham at least has the honesty to admit that she is no longer a Catholic . Having left the faith, however, she should not feel entitled to instruct the rest of us about what is, and what is not, compatible with Catholicism ( “At a Catholic school in Worcester, red flags,” Page A1, April 3).

McManus’s objection to Pride flag is right in line with catechism

However Abraham tries to spin it, rainbow flags symbolize the rejection of Catholic morality, which characterizes “homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity.”

C. J. Doyle

Executive director

Catholic Action League of Massachusetts

Boston





Nativity School of Worcester’s flags are reflective of Jesus’ teaching

In the whole Christian world, we are just days from celebrating the love that God and his son gave the world, and now we learn that the bishop of Worcester demands that the flags of LGBTQ pride and Black Lives Matter be removed from the Nativity School of Worcester.

Yvonne Abraham, in her commentary last Sunday, reports that Bishop Robert J. McManus sees such flags as alien signals of distrust and division. The Nativity staff see the flags as part of the whole cloth of love that is the core of Jesus’ teaching.

It is unfortunate that McManus seems to follow the leadership exemplified by Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, in his threat to withdraw Catholic support for Nativity School. I hope that the good bishop will look past the darkness and see light — and love.

Samuel W. Coulbourn

Rockport