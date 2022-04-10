Many of us want our work friends back

Gen Zers are right that offices may never be the social hubs they once were (“My generation isn’t looking to make friends at work,” Ideas, April 3), but millennials have a different take: We made friends at work, have witnessed personal milestones (weddings, babies, and even farewells to bigger and better things), and we want our work friends back.

I left my current job at a communications agency for the nonprofit sector in February 2020, right before COVID-19 hit, and boomeranged my way back to my previous, more vibrant workplace. Why? I missed the work (that agency rush); the diverse, meaningful clients that change my perspective daily; but mostly, the physical proximity to my colleagues and friends — the after-work drink, the laughter from one cubicle to another, and the genuine “Is everything OK?” when everything is, in fact, not.