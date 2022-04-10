We need housing policy that supports diverse workforce

Re “Eviction inequities worse in pandemic, report says” (Business, March 23): As someone who works closely with business leaders in Massachusetts, I’ve seen firsthand how our state’s expensive housing market has been harming our communities, pushing recent graduates and families alike out of state in search for more affordable living opportunities, and hampering our economy for years.

Now a series of recent reports coming out after two years of the pandemic — from the Home for All Massachusetts analysis on eviction rates in Boston’s neighborhoods, to the Future of Work Commission’s warning on workforce shortages, to the data showing population losses in Boston and other major cities — underscores the significant and disproportionate burden our state’s rising costs of living have been placing on communities of color, and the gaps our workforce will face as a result.