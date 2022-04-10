Room to Love: Making a ‘cavernous’ living room feel more intimate

To help make this very large family room feel less cavernous and more intimate, Cara Fineman of Dover-based DAG Design installed built-ins to eat up square footage. The doors’ brass-mesh grates add interest, while the colorfully styled shelves create a pretty focal point. “The room is right off the kitchen and is also one of the first spaces you see when you enter the house,” Fineman said.

THE SOFA

The enormous U-shaped sectional in a stain-masking shade of gray is cozy, tailored, and functional. “My clients wanted the room to feel comfortable enough to watch TV with family, but sophisticated enough to entertain guests,” she said.

THE CHANDELIER

The Oly resin chandelier is one of Fineman’s favorite light fixtures. “It strikes the balance of casual elegance we hoped to achieve,” she said.

THE WALLS

The Benjamin Moore “Simply White” on the walls and millwork is contemporary but warm. “We didn’t want the room to feel sterile, which can happen with cooler shades of white,” the designer said.

THE TABLE

The large coffee table from RH services the entire sectional and provides visual contrast. “We like the continuity of the dark wood with the dark floor and its juxtaposition against the white walls and light rug,” Fineman said.