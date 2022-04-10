Bruins come up empty in third period, lose matinee to Capitals

Alex Ovechkin knocked home an empty-netter in the final second for the 4-2 final.

Eller, chased to the sidewall with the puck by Derek Forbort, fired the puck across from the left wing in hope of connecting with Tom Wilson in front of the net. But the puck instead deflected off Haula’s stick down low in the slot and blew by Linus Ullmark for the winner, ending the goalie’s win streak at 6 games.

WASHINGTON – Lars Eller’s goal 7:18 into the third period, a shot that deflected in off Erik Haula, snapped a 2-2 tie and led the Washington Capitals to a 4-2 win over the Bruins in a Sunday matinee at Capital One Arena.

The Bruins finished their four-game road trip with a 2-2-0 mark and now, with 10 games to go in the regular season, face the Blues Tuesday night at the Garden.

By the end of 40 minutes, each side had a pair of goals, and each side had surrendered a one-goal lead.

But the Bruins were underwater on their bench, having lost defenseman Matt Grzelcyk midway through the first with what appeared to be a shoulder injury. The diminutive backliner left after only four shifts and 3:11 ice time, leaving the Bruins down to five defensemen.

Following a scoreless first period, the Caps jumped to a 1-0 lead at 4:11 of the second when Boston-born John Carson sizzled in a slapper from the top of the right wing circle. Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark’s view of the puck looked partially screened by defenseman Derek Forbort at the top of the crease.

The Bruin were back with the equalizer less than four minutes later, a Curtis Lazar goal that started with linemate Tomas Nosek jumping on a Caps turnover in the neutral zone.

Nick Foligno nearly made a nifty tuck at open left post, but it was Lazar who got the last knock, for his eighth goal this season – solid production for a fourth line.

Another neutral zone boo-boo by the Caps, this time forced by Charlie McAvoy, set the stage for Erik Haula racing over on left wing and drilling a blazing clear-look slapper by Vitek Vanecek for a 2-1 lead at 8:55.

Haula has a surprisingly strong shot, but few forwards have scored on long-range, unscreened slappers now for the better part of 30 years. It was reminiscent of the Canadiens’ late-’70s golden era, when Guy Lafleur would race over the right side and send his blistering shots into the net, victimizing any number of NHL goalies.

The lead lasted less than five minutes, negated by at 14:50 when Tom Wilson punched one in from Ullmark’s doorstep. Wilson, a big block of granite, could not be denied on a loose puck in front, and again it was Forbort as the closest Boston defenseman on the play.

